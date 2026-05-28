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Choirmaster receiving medical care following wife Beverly Afaglo’s death - Family confirms

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:28 - 28 May 2026
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Choirmaster and his family have requested privacy following the death of actress Beverly Afaglo, as the musician reportedly receives medical care.
Ghanaian musician Choirmaster, a member of the music group Praye, has spoken publicly following reports that he had been hospitalised after the death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.
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  • Choirmaster’s family has confirmed that the musician is receiving medical care following the death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.

  • Reports earlier claimed the musician was hospitalised after suffering health complications linked to grief and elevated blood pressure.

  • The family has appealed for privacy and asked the public to avoid speculation as they mourn the late actress.

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Beverly Afaglo was reported dead on Sunday, 24 May 2026, just days before what would have been her 42nd birthday.

Following widespread reports of her passing, Choirmaster, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional social media post that drew an outpouring of sympathy from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Days later, reports emerged online claiming the musician had been admitted to hospital due to health complications triggered by grief.

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The development was first shared by blogger King Bygone, who previously worked as Beverly Afaglo’s official videographer.

According to the blogger, Choirmaster’s blood pressure reportedly increased following the actress’s death, leading to his hospitalisation.

He wrote on Instagram;

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This is truly heartbreaking. Choirmaster has reportedly been admitted to hospital after his blood pressure rose following the painful passing of his wife
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On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, the bereaved family released an official statement addressing both Beverly Afaglo’s passing and reports surrounding Choirmaster’s health condition.

The statement read;

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Following the earlier announcement regarding the passing of his beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo, Eugene Baah (Choirmaster) and his family wish to provide the following update
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The family expressed appreciation to the public for the support, prayers, and condolences received during the difficult period.

The statement added;

During this incredibly painful time, Eugene and his family are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love, support, and sympathy shown by friends, fans, and well-wishers

The family also appealed for privacy as they continue mourning the late actress and requested that the media and public refrain from contacting Choirmaster directly.

READ MORE: Beverly Afaglo helped shape my acting career — John Dumelo pays emotional tribute

The statement further confirmed that the musician is currently receiving medical attention.

It stated;

The family respectfully requests privacy as they continue to grieve and honour Beverly’s life and legacy. Eugene is currently receiving medical care and is unable to take calls at this time

Relatives also urged the public to avoid speculation surrounding the family’s situation and noted that details regarding Beverly Afaglo’s memorial arrangements would be announced later.

Choirmaster and his family have requested privacy following the death of actress Beverly Afaglo, as the musician reportedly receives medical care.
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