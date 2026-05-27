EAN is a Ghanaian-born Dutch creative whose work continues to bridge Africa, Europe and the global Afrobeats scene.

EAN is a Ghanaian-born Dutch creative whose work continues to bridge Africa, Europe and the global Afrobeats scene.

Behind the award winning hits : EAN Steps Into a New Era with his record “Always You” ft Nana Fofie

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EAN is a Ghanaian-born Dutch creative whose work continues to bridge Africa, Europe and the global Afrobeats scene. As a producer, composer, choir director, songwriter, musical director and Hammond organist, he has built an impressive international portfolio working alongside some of the most influential artists in contemporary music.

Rooted in his Ghanaian heritage while raised in the Netherlands, EAN brings together African musical traditions with international influences, creating a sound and musical identity that resonates across cultures and generations.

Over the years, he has collaborated on records with globally recognised artists including Davido, Wizkid, Fridayy, Tiwa Savage, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Odeal, Minz, Shallipopi, Dystinct, Seyi Vibez, Kel-P, Frenna, Efya, Nana Fofie, Franglish, 1da Banton, June Freedom, Bien, Sofia Reyes and Tinie Tempah, among many others.

Renowned for his musical versatility and live performance excellence, EAN has also served as Musical Director for internationally acclaimed artists such as original Koffee and Nana Fofie, contributing to high-level live productions and performances across international stages.

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EAN is a Ghanaian-born Dutch creative whose work continues to bridge Africa, Europe and the global Afrobeats scene.

In addition to his work as a producer and creative director, EAN is internationally recognised as a Hammond organist and is proudly sponsored by Hammond Europe. His artistry and musicianship led to an official invitation by Hammond as a featured artist at NAMM, the world’s leading music industry convention in the United States.

His achievements have also been recognised at the highest level within the Dutch music industry. As Executive Producer for Frenna, EAN contributed to the Album of the Year winning project in the Netherlands two years ago. Last year, he also contributed to the Song of the Year winning record “Zaazaa” by Frenna featuring Shallipopi.

This year, projects EAN contributed to received four nominations at the Edison Awards, widely regarded as the Grammy Awards of the Netherlands, resulting in three major wins. These accomplishments further establish his reputation as a creative force behind some of the most impactful music emerging from Europe and the African diaspora.

His musical identity blends African rhythms, soul, gospel influences, live instrumentation and contemporary global production into a sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. As a composer and choir director, he continues to bridge traditional musical foundations with modern Afro-fusion and international sounds.

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Most recently, EAN released his second single, “Always You”, together with Ghanaian-Dutch artist Nana Fofie. The record, now available on all major digital streaming platforms, further showcases his ability to combine emotional storytelling with refined musical craftsmanship and global Afro-inspired production.

With strong ties to Ghanaian music culture and collaborations spanning Africa, Europe and beyond, EAN represents a new generation of creatives elevating African music on the world stage, both behind the scenes and as an artist in his own right.