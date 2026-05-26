Beverly Afaglo helped shape my acting career — John Dumelo pays emotional tribute

John Dumelo remembers late actress Beverly Afaglo as a key figure who supported and shaped his early acting career.

John Dumelo remembers late actress Beverly Afaglo as a key figure who supported and shaped his early acting career.

As tributes continue to pour in following the death of Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has shared an emotional account of how the late actress played a major role in shaping his acting career.

John Dumelo has paid tribute to late actress Beverly Afaglo, describing her as instrumental in his early acting career.

He revealed that she supported and recommended him for major film roles, including The King Is Mine.

Dumelo said he will forever honour her legacy, describing her as kind, selfless, and influential in his life.

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In a heartfelt social media post, the Member of Parliament reflected on their early days in the entertainment industry and revealed that Beverly Afaglo was among the people who helped him gain confidence and recognition as a young actor.

According to John Dumelo, their journey together began nearly two decades ago on the set of the television series About to Wed in Dzorwulu, Accra.

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He wrote;

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About 20 years ago, I walked onto the set of ‘About to Wed’ in Dzorwulu. That was where I first met Beverly Afaglo, Prince David Osei, and Yvonne Okyere. We starred in one of the most popular TV series of that period, and Bev constantly brought out the best in me

The politician and actor further disclosed that Beverly later played a key role in recommending him for another major production at a time when competition for leading movie roles was extremely intense.

According to him, her support helped open doors that significantly transformed his acting career.

The film The King Is Mine later became a major success across West Africa and contributed greatly to John Dumelo’s rise as one of Ghana’s most recognised actors.

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Paying tribute to the late actress, Dumelo expressed gratitude for her kindness, encouragement, and selflessness throughout their years in the industry.

He wrote;

Thank you so much, Bev, for playing such a significant role in my acting career. I am glad you are finally resting peacefully now

He also promised to honour her memory in the future, adding that her impact on his life and career would never be forgotten.

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He added;

One day, when I finally decide to write my book, your name will fill entire pages