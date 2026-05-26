Dr Likee sold his car to finance London comedy show — Papa Kumasi claims

Ghanaian actor and comedian Dr Likee reportedly sold his personal vehicle to help finance his recent comedy show in London, according to fellow actor and close associate Papa Kumasi.

Actor Papa Kumasi claims Dr Likee sold his personal car to help fund his recent comedy show in London.

He dismissed rumours that the event was heavily sponsored, saying the comedian made major personal sacrifices for the show.

Papa Kumasi also praised personalities including Abeiku Santana and Dzifa Gomashie for supporting the team.

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Speaking during an interview, Papa Kumasi rejected suggestions that the successful UK event was fully funded by wealthy sponsors or external investors.

According to him, Dr Likee made significant personal sacrifices behind the scenes to ensure the programme became a success.

He stated;

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Dr Likee had to sell his own car just to finance the show. Nobody can sit somewhere and claim it is untrue. If anyone disagrees, the person should come forward and prove otherwise

Papa Kumasi explained that despite facing financial challenges during preparations, the team remained determined and eventually delivered a successful performance that attracted strong support from fans in the diaspora.

He revealed that some supporters even travelled from the United States to London specifically to attend the comedy event.

Dr Likee

The actor also acknowledged several prominent personalities who reportedly supported and encouraged the team ahead of the show.

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Among those he mentioned were Deputy Minister of Tourism Abeiku Santana, Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Dzifa Gomashie.

Papa Kumasi noted that these individuals stood by the team during difficult moments and offered guidance and encouragement throughout the planning process.