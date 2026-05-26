Advertisement

Dr Likee sold his car to finance London comedy show — Papa Kumasi claims

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:53 - 26 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Dr Likee
Dr Likee
Ghanaian actor and comedian Dr Likee reportedly sold his personal vehicle to help finance his recent comedy show in London, according to fellow actor and close associate Papa Kumasi.
Advertisement

  • Actor Papa Kumasi claims Dr Likee sold his personal car to help fund his recent comedy show in London.

  • He dismissed rumours that the event was heavily sponsored, saying the comedian made major personal sacrifices for the show.

  • Papa Kumasi also praised personalities including Abeiku Santana and Dzifa Gomashie for supporting the team.

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview, Papa Kumasi rejected suggestions that the successful UK event was fully funded by wealthy sponsors or external investors.

According to him, Dr Likee made significant personal sacrifices behind the scenes to ensure the programme became a success.

READ MORE: Esther Smith’s Ex-Husband opens up on marriage collapse years after divorce

He stated;

Advertisement

Dr Likee had to sell his own car just to finance the show. Nobody can sit somewhere and claim it is untrue. If anyone disagrees, the person should come forward and prove otherwise

Papa Kumasi explained that despite facing financial challenges during preparations, the team remained determined and eventually delivered a successful performance that attracted strong support from fans in the diaspora.

He revealed that some supporters even travelled from the United States to London specifically to attend the comedy event.

Dr Likee
Dr Likee

The actor also acknowledged several prominent personalities who reportedly supported and encouraged the team ahead of the show.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Why the Eid-ul-Adha holiday on Wednesday, May 27, was not shifted to Friday

Among those he mentioned were Deputy Minister of Tourism Abeiku Santana, Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Dzifa Gomashie.

Papa Kumasi noted that these individuals stood by the team during difficult moments and offered guidance and encouragement throughout the planning process.

According to him, the success of the London comedy show was ultimately driven by Dr Likee’s determination, sacrifice, and the unwavering support of fans and well-wishers.

@kay.amofatv #creatorsearchinsights #kayamofatv ♬ original sound - Kay Amofa TV
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Wode Maya meets Ghanaian-Surinamese couple who got married after meeting under his comment section
Entertainment
26.05.2026
Wode Maya meets Ghanaian-Surinamese couple who got married after meeting under his comment section
Ghana's Auditor-General exposes GH₵580 million in irregularities at the 13th African Games
Sports
26.05.2026
Auditor-General exposes GH₵580 million irregularities at the 13th African Games - Full breakdown
Adamus Resources Refutes “Misleading” Reports Over Mali Issue
News
26.05.2026
Adamus Resources Refutes “Misleading” Reports Over Mali Issue
BoG directs suspension of proposed 0.75% wallet-to-bank transfer fee
News
26.05.2026
BoG directs suspension of proposed 0.75% wallet-to-bank transfer fee
Beverly Afaglo helped shape my acting career — John Dumelo pays emotional tribute
Entertainment
26.05.2026
Beverly Afaglo helped shape my acting career — John Dumelo pays emotional tribute
Asante Kotoko investigate alleged bribery attempt before GPL match
Sports
26.05.2026
Asante Kotoko investigate alleged bribery attempt before GPL match