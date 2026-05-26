Rain, thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today according to GMet

Rain, thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today according to GMet

GMet releases weather update for today, May 26 with expected rains - See affected areas

Heavy rainstorms and 35°C temperatures hit Ghana today, May 26. Read the official GMet 24-hour weather warning before you head out.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a nationwide weather warning for today, Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

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A large rainstorm is moving across the country, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and dangerous waves at sea.

Here is exactly where and when it will rain today, Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Areas Most Affected

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Accra and Coastal Cities (Cape Coast, Takoradi, Aflao): Expect rain and thunderstorms on and off through the morning and afternoon. It will stay mostly cloudy tonight.

Kumasi and the Middle Regions: The morning will start cloudy, but heavy rain and thunderstorms will hit by late afternoon and last into the evening.

Tarkwa, Sunyani, and Goaso: Watch out for thick fog and mist, which made driving dangerous early this morning.

READ ALSO: 10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning

Tamale and Bolgatanga: Heavy morning downpours will clear up by afternoon, leading to very hot, sunny weather up to 35°C.

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