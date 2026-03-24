10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning

Learn about 10 common activities during rainstorms that could increase your risk of lightning strikes and how to stay safe during thunderstorms.

Rainy weather can be refreshing, but it also comes with hidden dangers — especially lightning. Every year, people are injured or killed by lightning strikes during storms, often while doing everyday activities. As of March 2026, reports indicate a 25-year-old mason apprentice was killed by lightning in Kadjebi (Oti Region) on March 21 during a rainstorm while making a phone call.

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Children love playing in the rain in many parts of the world, especially across Africa, where rainfall often brings excitement and relief from the heat. However, parents and guardians must remain alert, as lightning can strike at any time during a storm.

Teaching children about lightning safety and preventing them from engaging in risky activities during rainfall can help save lives. This is why it is neccessary to know what not to do in rain that could increase your risk of being struck.

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1. Standing Under a Tree

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Trees attract lightning, and standing under one during a storm is extremely dangerous. Lightning can strike the tree and travel through its trunk to anyone nearby.

2. Using a Metal Umbrella

Metal conducts electricity. Holding a metal umbrella in a storm can make you a target for lightning strikes.

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3. Swimming or Being in Water

Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Swimming, boating, or even standing in puddles increases your risk during a storm. Never bath or shower during thunderstorm, electric currents can pass through the pipes in your homes, putting you at risk of electrocution.

4. Playing Sports Outside

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Activities like football, soccer, or jogging leave you exposed in open fields — prime targets for lightning. If you can hear thunder, you are within striking distance of the storm. All outdoor sports, practices, and games should be suspended immediately.

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5. Riding a Bicycle or Motorcycle

Vehicles without full metal coverage (like bicycles) offer little protection, and being elevated makes you more likely to be struck.

6. Using Electronics Outdoors

Holding phones, laptops, or other devices outside during a storm can attract lightning, especially if they are plugged in or connected to metal objects. Unplugged everything when you hear the sounds of thunder, because everything is at risk of being damaged.

7. Working on Roofs or Construction Sites

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High points like rooftops, scaffolds, and ladders increase your exposure. Lightning often hits elevated objects first.

8. Making phone calls outdoors during a storm

Making a call during rain or a thunderstorm can also increase lightning risk, depending on how it’s done. Using a mobile phone outside during a thunderstorm can increase your risk because you remain exposed in open areas, especially if you are holding metallic objects or standing in unsafe locations. The main danger is being outdoors, not the phone itself.

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Mobile phones themselves do not attract lightning Using a corded landline indoors during a storm is also risky because lightning can travel through telephone lines.

9. Driving Convertibles or Open Vehicles

Vehicles without full metal enclosures provide less protection. Lightning can strike these exposed areas directly.

10. Ignoring Storm Warnings

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Staying outdoors despite alerts, sirens, or dark skies significantly increases your risk. Always seek shelter immediately when lightning is nearby.

Conclusion