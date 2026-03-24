UCC senior lecturer explains why your groundnut soup turns pale instead of becoming rich and deep

UCC senior lecturer explains why groundnut soup may lack its rich colour, citing adulterated paste and improper frying techniques as key causes.

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Alberta Bondzi-Simpson, has shared insights into why many people fail to achieve the rich, desirable colour in groundnut soup, pointing to adulterated groundnut paste and cooking methods as key factors.

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Speaking on the preparation of the popular Ghanaian dish on ChannelOne TV, she explained that groundnut soup is classified as a purée soup and relies heavily on the quality of the groundnut paste used.

Groundnut soup is puréed. It’s classified as a purée soup and yes, it is the groundnut paste that thickens it

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According to her, one of the major challenges affecting the appearance of the soup is the increasing sale of adulterated groundnut paste on the market.

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Unfortunately, most of the time we buy groundnut paste on the market and it’s adulterated either with flour or with milled roasted corn,

She explained that such additives can affect both the texture and appearance of the soup, leading to a pale or whitish result instead of the expected rich colour.

So sometimes you prepare a groundnut soup and it’s so white. It’s not groundnut. Yes, it has some flour mixed in it. It will thicken the soup because of the flour but you won’t get the colour of the soup that you are looking for

Beyond the quality of the paste, the lecturer also highlighted the importance of properly frying the groundnut mixture before adding it to the soup base to prevent separation and enhance colour.

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She explained,

For you to also have groundnut soup that does not separate, you have to fry your groundnut paste. You mix your groundnut paste with cold water and then fry it until you get the oil coming up

She added that careful frying also helps control the final colour of the soup.

As you are frying it, you are also determining the colour of your soup, so you don’t have to brown it too much — just the right colour. When you get the oil on top, then it’s time to pour hot water on it and mix it into your light soup

The lecturer further noted that groundnut soup is widely consumed across Ghana, with regional variations mainly influenced by the type of protein used.

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Groundnut soup is eaten throughout Ghana. The only difference is the protein

She explained that in southern parts of the country, particularly among Fante communities, the soup is commonly prepared with fried fish, often coated with flour before frying. In the middle belt, smoked fish and game meat are commonly used, while in northern Ghana, beef, mutton, or chevon are typical additions.

All these different proteins will give different flavours. So you would have different groundnut soups and different types of tastes because of the kind of meat and flavours used, she added.

Her remarks highlight the role of ingredient quality and preparation techniques in achieving the traditional taste and appearance of one of Ghana’s most beloved soups.