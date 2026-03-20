Nigerian woman shares natural foods she used to reverse her child's autism (video)

A Nigerian mother has shared an account of how a radical change in diet, rooted in local and traditional foods, transformed the life of her daughter, once non-verbal and diagnosed with autism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She explained the moment she decided to take a different path in a video shared on social media.

“My daughter was non-verbal till she was four years old,” she said. “I sat down and told myself, this is a brain issue. If I feed the brain what it needs, it will correct itself.”

What followed was a complete overhaul of her child’s diet—one she believes played a critical role in her daughter’s development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She eliminated processed sugar entirely, replacing it with natural alternatives like dates. Instead of conventional cereals, she turned to fermented local staples such as millet, sorghum and cassava, prepared from scratch. Meals were rich in vegetables, traditional fats like butter, and locally made cheese.

Palm nut soup, infused with spices such as black pepper and fermented seasonings, became a regular part of the child’s meals. According to her, these ingredients were chosen not just for nourishment, but for what she described as their ability to work against oxidation in the brain.

READ ALSO: Here are 6 essential medications every Ghanaian household should consider keeping at home

Equally important, she said, was incorporating foods rich in essential fatty acids—omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9—sourced locally from fish. She went go the fish market and got all the fishes she needs. She steams the fish with vegetables such as carrot, ugu seeds and, notably, include the bones.

I didn’t throw anything away, she said. Everything the body needed was there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over time, she began to notice changes.

Right before my eyes, my daughter started talking—coherently, she recalled. The hand flapping stopped. The agitation reduced.

Today, she says, her daughter is thriving—playing musical instruments, dancing, and engaging with the world in ways that once seemed out of reach. “If I told you this is the same child we took for speech therapy, you wouldn’t believe it,” she added.

The mother extended her claims further, stating that similar dietary changes also helped her husband manage dyslexia and improve overall wellbeing. She emphasised the importance of rest alongside nutrition, urging people to listen to their bodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Anytime you feel tired, sleep,” she said. “That’s your brain asking for rest.”

She believes people have been brainwashed not to heal our bodies by ourselves and the things to heal our body are just available.

Watch Video Below: