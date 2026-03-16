Here are 6 essential medications every Ghanaian household should consider keeping at home.

Essentials medications every Ghanaian household should keep to manage minor illnesses and emergencies before seeking medical care.

Medical emergencies can happen unexpectedly, and having basic medications at home can make a significant difference before professional medical help is available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health experts often advise households to maintain a small but well-organised medicine kit to manage minor illnesses and provide immediate care during emergencies.

While these medications can help manage symptoms temporarily, it is important to always check expiry dates and consult a pharmacist or doctor before use, especially for children, pregnant women or individuals with existing medical conditions. Here are some essential medications every Ghanaian household should consider keeping at home.

1. Paracetamol for Fever and General Pain

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paracetamol is one of the most commonly used pain relievers and fever reducers. It is widely used to treat headaches, toothaches, body pain and fever. Paracetamol are commonly available in pharmacies across Ghana. It is generally considered safe when used correctly and according to the recommended dosage.

Ibuprofen is another widely used painkiller that also helps reduce inflammation. It can be helpful for menstrual cramps, muscle pain, joint pain and minor injuries.

However, medical professionals warn that people with stomach ulcers or certain digestive conditions should avoid it unless prescribed by a doctor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Antihistamines for Allergic Reactions

Allergic reactions can occur suddenly due to food, insect bites, dust or environmental triggers. Medications such as Chlorpheniramine and Cetirizine are antihistamines that help relieve symptoms such as itching, rashes, sneezing and swelling caused by allergies.

Keeping antihistamines in a home medicine kit can help manage mild allergic reactions before seeking further medical attention if symptoms worsen.

READ ALSO: Health specialist warns that snoring could be a sign of a serious health problem

3. Oral Rehydration Salts for Dehydration

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) are essential for treating dehydration caused by diarrhoea, vomiting or excessive heat exposure. The mixture helps replace lost fluids and important electrolytes in the body and is particularly important for children and older adults who are more vulnerable to dehydration.

4. Activated Charcoal for Poisoning Emergencies

Activated Charcoal is sometimes used in emergency medical settings to help absorb toxins or harmful substances that may have been swallowed.

However, it should only be used under medical guidance. In cases of suspected poisoning, individuals should immediately seek professional medical care.

5. Antacids for Indigestion and Heartburn

Antacids are commonly used to relieve heartburn, acid reflux and indigestion. These medications help neutralise stomach acid and can provide quick relief from stomach discomfort. They are especially helpful for individuals who occasionally experience digestive irritation after meals.

6. Latex Condoms for Protection

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latex Condoms are essential for preventing sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, as well as unplanned pregnancies. In emergency situations, they can also serve an additional purpose in first aid, such as acting as improvised protective gloves when proper medical gloves are unavailable.

Other Important First Aid Supplies

In addition to medications, households should also keep basic first aid items such as plasters or bandages, antiseptics like Savlon, a thermometer and disposable gloves.

These items can help treat minor injuries and monitor health conditions before professional medical care is obtained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store Medicines Safely

All medications should be stored in a cool, dry place and kept out of reach of children. It is also important to regularly check expiry dates and replace medications that are outdated.

Most importantly, these medicines are meant for temporary relief and first response. In serious medical situations, individuals should seek professional care immediately or contact emergency services such as 112 or visit the nearest clinic or hospital.