Broda Sammy expresses interest in marrying Diana Asamoah after revealing his wife ‘divorced’ him

Broda Sammy reveals on United Showbiz that his wife initiated their traditional divorce and says he would consider marrying fellow singer Diana Asamoah in the future

Gospel musician Samuel Opoku widely known as Broda Sammy has revealed that he would be open to marrying fellow gospel singer Diana Asamoah following the end of his marriage.

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Speaking on the entertainment programme United Showbiz on March 14, 2026, the singer explained that his marriage to his France-based Ghanaian wife, Obaa Yaa, ended after she initiated the traditional divorce process.

According to Broda Sammy, he was performing at an event in Manso during the 2025 Christmas period when his family head, also known as the Abusuapanyin, informed him that the customary drinks used during their traditional marriage had been returned by his wife’s family from France.

He said the family head initially refused to accept the drinks or proceed with the divorce rites because he had not been consulted before the decision was taken.

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Broda Sammy recounted that he later returned home, where a meeting had been organised between both families to discuss the issue. However, his wife did not attend the gathering.

During the meeting, the families contacted her by phone, and she confirmed that she had instructed her family to return the drinks, which traditionally signifies the dissolution of a marriage.

“I haven’t ended my marriage; it is I who has been divorced,” he said while narrating the events that led to the separation.

The gospel musician explained that he eventually agreed to the divorce after recognising that he and his wife had lived apart for several years, with her residing abroad.

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He also claimed that some individuals he had previously lived with allegedly spread false information about him to his wife, which may have affected their relationship.

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Broda Sammy further disclosed that the situation became more difficult after his wife experienced a miscarriage during one of her visits to Ghana, an incident he believes may have contributed to her decision to end the marriage.

He added that he began to suspect the marriage was beyond repair when his wife and her family failed to attend his mother’s funeral months before the divorce was finalised.

Despite the painful experience, the gospel musician said he remains open to marriage in the future and expressed interest in fellow gospel singer Diana Asamoah.

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