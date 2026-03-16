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TGMA introduces ‘Swing Period’ to recognise music released in December
The organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards have introduced a new “Swing Period” policy aimed at ensuring songs released late in the year receive fair consideration within the awards scheme.
The policy, announced by Charterhouse, will take effect beginning with the 27th edition of the awards. It allows songs released in December to be considered in the following awards year, provided they meet strict eligibility requirements.
According to the organisers, the move is intended to address concerns that songs released toward the end of the year often struggle to gain sufficient visibility and impact within the standard eligibility window.
Under the new policy, songs must meet three main conditions to qualify: they must have been released in December of the eligibility year, demonstrate measurable impact within the year under review, and must not have received a nomination in the previous edition of the awards.
The TGMA Board said the decision follows three years of engagement with stakeholders across the music industry and reflects a commitment to ensuring that impactful songs are not disadvantaged due to their release timing.
As part of the rollout of the new rule, two songs have already benefited from the policy in the upcoming awards. They include “Messiah” by Sarkodie featuring Kweku Flick and “Excellent” by Kojo Blak featuring Kelvyn Boy.
Organisers say both songs gained significant traction and audience engagement after their release, illustrating the type of scenario the Swing Period was designed to address.
The TGMA Board noted that the policy will strengthen the awards’ mission to recognise excellence, reflect the realities of the evolving music industry, and celebrate the full impact of Ghanaian music.
With changing release cycles, growing digital consumption and expanding global audiences, the awards scheme says it will continue to refine its processes to protect credibility while ensuring deserving works receive recognition.