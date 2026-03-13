Health specialist warns that snoring could be a sign of a serious health problem

Health experts warn that ignoring persistent snoring could lead to serious health risks, including high blood pressure, stroke and heart problems.

A sleep specialist at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Rudolph Obo Addy, has warned that persistent snoring could indicate a serious sleep disorder that many people are unaware of.

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Speaking on JoyNews on Friday, March 13, Dr Addy explained that many sleep-related conditions often go undiagnosed because the symptoms usually occur while a person is asleep.

According to him, one of the most common sleep disorders affecting many people is insomnia, a condition that makes it difficult for individuals to fall asleep or stay asleep.

He said,

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Insomnia is a big problem where people have difficulty either falling asleep or staying asleep. There are different things that can cause it, and it’s important to find out what exactly is causing the problem

Dr Addy stressed that treatment should focus on identifying the underlying cause of sleep disorders instead of immediately relying on medication.

There is a tendency to just give medication to people, but it’s important to determine the cause first. Once you know the cause, then you can treat it properly

He also highlighted obstructive sleep apnoea as another serious sleep condition that often goes unnoticed. The disorder occurs when a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep.

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Obstructive sleep apnoea is when your breathing is interrupted at intervals when you are sleeping, and the person suffering from it may not necessarily be aware of it themselves

Dr Addy noted that loud snoring is often one of the earliest warning signs of the condition, although many people mistakenly believe it means someone is sleeping deeply.

“People often make jokes about snoring and think that when you are snoring loudly you are sleeping very soundly, but snoring can actually indicate there may be a problem,

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He explained that snoring occurs when air is forced through a narrowed airway in the throat during sleep, creating the sound many people hear. In severe cases, the airway can temporarily close, causing breathing to stop for a short period.

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There are intervals where the snoring may stop. At that point, either the airway opens again, and you breathe normally, or it closes. When the airway closes, your oxygen level drops, you briefly wake up to take a breath, and then you fall asleep again

Dr Addy warned that repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep can lead to serious health complications such as high blood pressure, heart rhythm problems, stroke and heart attacks.

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He also noted that the repeated drop in oxygen levels during sleep can affect brain function and may contribute to problems with thinking and memory.