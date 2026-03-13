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KMA steps up fight against hypertension by banning open display of salt in restaurants and chop bars

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:14 - 13 March 2026
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The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has announced a new policy aimed at reducing excessive salt consumption in food establishments across Kumasi as part of efforts to address the rising cases of hypertension among residents.

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The announcement was made by the Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi, on March 13, 2026. The policy seeks to end the open display of salt on tables in restaurants, chop bars and other food outlets, a practice authorities say encourages customers to add extra salt to meals that are already prepared with salt.

According to the Assembly, the resolution was approved during its sitting on December 18, 2025, and forms part of broader measures to improve public health in the city.

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Mayor Ofori-Agyeman Boadi said hypertension has become a major health concern affecting families and productivity in Kumasi. He explained that limiting the routine availability of salt at dining tables is a practical step to help reduce excessive intake and promote healthier eating habits.

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Hypertension is no longer a distant health concern; it is affecting families and productive lives across Kumasi. By addressing everyday risk factors such as the routine availability of salt on dining tables, we are taking a preventive step to protect the health of our residents,

The policy was informed by a study commissioned in 2025 by the Assembly involving 156 food service establishments. The study revealed that about 62 percent of the outlets openly displayed salt on tables or counters, enabling customers to add extra salt to their meals. Chop bars recorded the highest prevalence of the practice.

The findings also showed that none of the establishments displayed health advisories warning customers about the risks associated with excessive salt consumption.

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Health data cited by the Assembly indicates that hypertension prevalence in urban populations in Ghana stands at about 34 percent, while evidence from the Ashanti Region, Kumasi suggests rates could be as high as 37.4 percent, with many cases remaining undiagnosed or uncontrolled.

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The World Health Organization recommends that individuals consume less than five grams of salt per day. However, studies in Ghana indicate that average daily intake ranges between eight and ten grams, significantly exceeding the recommended limit.

Authorities say implementation of the resolution will begin this year and will include public education campaigns, engagement with food service operators and the integration of salt-reduction measures into routine environmental health inspections.

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The initiative is being supported by the Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network of more than 70 cities committed to reducing preventable diseases. The programme is backed by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the World Health Organization and the global health organisation Vital Strategies.

Officials say the intervention will help Kumasi join other cities around the world implementing evidence-based measures to reduce risk factors associated with noncommunicable diseases and improve public health outcomes.

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