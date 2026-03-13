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Ghanaians to enjoy reduction in electricity and water bills from April 1
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a reduction in electricity and water tariffs to take effect from April 1, 2026, following its second quarter tariff review.
In a statement issued on 13 March 2026, the Commission said electricity tariffs will be reduced by an average of 4.81%, while water tariffs will decrease by 3.06%.
According to PURC, the adjustments form part of its quarterly tariff review mechanism aimed at reflecting changes in key economic indicators that influence the cost of providing utility services.
“The existing electricity and water tariffs have been reviewed downwards to take effect from April 01, 2026,” the Commission stated.
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The regulator explained that the periodic reviews are necessary to ensure that utility providers remain financially viable while balancing the impact of tariffs on consumers.
“These quarterly adjustments are undertaken by the Commission to maintain the real value of the tariffs, which would enable the utility service providers to be financially viable to deliver on their services to consumers, while bearing in mind the impact of these tariffs on consumers in general,” PURC noted.
Key factors behind the review
The Commission said several macroeconomic indicators were considered in determining the tariff adjustments.
Among them was the exchange rate between the Ghana cedi and the US dollar. PURC applied a projected weighted average exchange rate of GHS11.1931 to US$1.0000 for the second quarter of 2026. The figure represents a 6.78% reduction from the previous quarter’s rate of GHS12.0067 to US$1.0000.
Inflation was another major factor. The Commission used a three-month average inflation rate of 4.17% for the period from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. This reflects a 47.87% decrease compared with the previous quarter.
PURC also considered the cost of natural gas used to power thermal plants. The weighted average cost of gas was set at US$8.0988 per MMBtu, representing an increase of 2.84% from the previous rate of US$7.8749 per MMBtu.
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The electricity generation mix was also maintained, with 20.90% coming from hydro generation and 79.10% from thermal sources, consistent with the Multi-Year Tariff Order for 2025.
New tariff for electric vehicle charging
As part of efforts to promote the transition to cleaner energy, PURC announced the introduction of a new commercial tariff for electric vehicle charging services.
The Commission described the move as a step towards supporting the growth of electric mobility and encouraging investment in green energy solutions.
PURC conducts quarterly tariff reviews to reflect fluctuations in key economic variables, including exchange rates, inflation, fuel costs and energy generation mix, all of which affect the operational costs of utility service providers.
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