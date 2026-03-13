IWD 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Anne Murungi, Commercial Director at IndigoHomes

The International Women’s Day 2026 Give to Gain campaign champions a culture of generosity and collaboration. Its message is simple yet powerful: giving is not a subtraction but an intentional multiplication. When individuals, organisations, and communities invest time, knowledge, resources, or advocacy in women, opportunities expand and support networks strengthen.

From mentoring and training to infrastructure, visibility, and education, every contribution helps women thrive. When women rise, we all rise.

As part of our International Women’s Day series, Pulse Ghana puts the spotlight on Anne Murungi, Commercial Director at Indigo Homes, highlighting how her leadership is shaping opportunities for women and transforming communities through real estate.

The Leadership Journey

Anne Murungi, Commercial Director at IndigoHomes

From a young age, she knew she wanted to tell stories. Trained as a journalist, her career began behind the camera, capturing the world as it unfolded. Over time, her path led her into corporate communications, first with a national airline and later into hospitality, working with international chains such as Hilton and Kempinski across Tanzania, Kenya and Ghana.

Through her career journey, she realised her passion for creating structures and businesses that can develop and expand over time. She believes that effective leadership involves establishing strong frameworks, developing skills, retaining talent, and building organisations capable of thriving beyond one’s own tenure.

Her work in hospitality, particularly in business development, shaped her understanding of leadership. “Leading the business development arm of a relatively new hotel brand taught me that a sustainable business is one that can grow beyond the leader. That lesson has guided everything I do.”

Driving Impact Within Teams

Anne Murungi, Commercial Director at IndigoHomes

For her, leadership is most rewarding when it translates into opportunity for others. “When I see a team I nurtured grow into leadership positions that is one of my greatest achievements. Starting with a trainee fresh from college and seeing them develop into a leader is incredibly fulfilling.”

Aligning with organisations whose vision resonates with her values has also been key. She joined Indigo Homes, a female-owned real estate company, drawn by its mission to create “Endeavours that matter.” The company builds communities that transform lives, offering not only housing but employment and skill-building opportunities for hundreds of people.

Advancing Opportunities for Women

In a sector traditionally dominated by men, the company has made women’s development a deliberate focus. It has established environments where women can develop skills, advance their careers, and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Large-scale projects such as Oarifa Park, AyiMensahPark, and Greenwich Park employ hundreds of people and provide opportunities for women to build meaningful careers in real estate.

Innovative construction methods, such as aluminium formwork, have been introduced and taught to local teams. “From bushy land to fully developed communities, our workforce, largely young Ghanaians, has gained skills that are now highly sought after. The impact goes beyond building houses. It changes lifestyles and strengthens communities.”

Lessons That Shape Leadership

Anne Murungi, Commercial Director at IndigoHomes

Her leadership style prioritises clarity rather than control. By ensuring the team fully understands the organisation’s structure, vision, and objectives, employees take greater ownership of their work. Recognising achievements across all levels, from administrative staff to the construction team, helps foster a sense of pride and collective accomplishment.

She has a lot of passion for developing skills. “We identify raw talent, train them and watch them grow. For Greenwich Park, ninety-nine per cent of our workforce is Ghanaian, with only one expatriate project manager. We bring in experts when necessary, but the bulk of the work is done by trained local talent.”

Advice for the Next Generation

Anne Murungi, Commercial Director at IndigoHomes

To young women aiming for leadership, she offers three pillars for success: competence, discipline and consistency. “Experience is key. Understand the structure and see how all parts of the business connect before taking on leadership. Work-life balance is a constant challenge. It is a game we continue to learn. No one masters it completely.”