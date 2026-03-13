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LilWin reveals DNA test shows he’s not the father of a child he raised for 10 years
Ghanaian comic actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has disclosed that a recent DNA test confirmed that one of the children he believed to be his for nearly a decade is not biologically related to him.
The Kumawood star made the revelation during a live broadcast on TikTok, where he spoke openly about the personal experience and how he handled the discovery.
According to the actor, he initially considered sharing the DNA test results and even photographs of the child publicly. However, fellow actor Kwame Gee advised him against doing so.
LilWin explained that he had raised the child for about ten years before the truth eventually emerged through a DNA test.
He revealed;
Among my children, there is one I believed was mine for almost ten years, but the child is not actually mine
Despite the shocking discovery, the actor said he did not respond with anger or resentment.
He said;
“When we finally did the test and realised the child was not mine, I did not become angry or react negatively
LilWin used the opportunity to advise other parents who might face similar situations not to react emotionally or aggressively.
He said;
The DNA issue is something that truly happened to me. If anyone finds themselves in a similar situation, I would advise them not to get angry. At the end of the day, many of us end up taking care of children who are not biologically ours in one way or another
The actor also admitted that he had long suspected that the child might not be his, which made the eventual confirmation easier for him to accept.
He explained;
To be honest, I had my doubts from the beginning that the child might not be mine, so when the results came out it did not shock me
LilWin further pointed out that caring for children in need is something he already does through his personal initiatives.
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He added;
I run a school where I take care of other people’s children and support widows as well,
However, he criticised situations where a woman knowingly allows a man to raise a child that is not biologically his without revealing the truth.
He said;
The only problem I have is when a woman knows the child does not belong to a particular man, yet she still allows him to take full responsibility and later creates trouble for him,
The actor’s revelation has sparked widespread conversation on social media about DNA testing, fatherhood, and parental responsibility.
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