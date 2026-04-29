Osenase Chief installation suspended over security concerns

The West Akim Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has ordered the indefinite suspension of a planned installation ceremony for a 'disputed chief' in Osenase, citing security concerns and intelligence reports suggesting potential unrest.

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In a directive issued on Monday, April 27, 2026, the Council said it had reviewed the prevailing security situation in the area and concluded that the event posed risks that could not be ignored.

The ceremony, which was scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026, was intended to install Nana Boakye Asafo Agyei as Chief of Osenase at the Osenase Funeral Grounds.

“The Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) of the West Akim Municipal Assembly has taken note of an impending public event slated for Thursday 30th April 2026 to install Nana Boakye Asafo Adjei as the chief of Osenase at the Osenase Funeral Grounds.

"Consequently, at its meeting held on Monday 27th April 2026, the Municipal Security Council reviewed the security situations on the ground in Osenase with respect to the planned installation and hereby directs that the event be suspended indefinitely by the organisers due to intelligence gathered in connection with the planned installation. We count on your usual cooperation. Thank you,” the statement said.

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The directive was addressed to the Municipal Chief Executive, the State Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Asafo Agyei (Regent of Osenase), and all stool elders in Osenase. Copies were also sent to the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional Security Liaison Office.

The decision comes amid rising tensions in Osenase over the planned installation, with sections of the community and traditional stakeholders expressing opposition to the process and raising concerns about adherence to customary procedures.

Security agencies are expected to maintain a presence in the area as authorities move to prevent any breach of peace following the suspension order.

The Royal Ofosu-Pema Aduana Family of Osenase and principal stool elders have accused the Okyenhene of attempting to impose a chief without following established customary procedures.

The family insists that customary processes for enstoolment have not been followed, arguing that no stool vacancy has been declared and that the Queenmother has not nominated any successor, with the principal stool elders also not endorsing any candidate.

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The Royal Ofosu-Pema Aduana Family described the planned installation of Nana Boakye Asafo Agyei as “unfortunate, distasteful and an unnecessary escalation of tensions”.