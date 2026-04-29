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Arsenal hold Atletico Madrid in a dramatic Champions League clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:19 - 29 April 2026
ESP: Atletico de Madrid - Arsenal FC. UEFA Champions League. Semi-Finals, first leg. The referee signals a penalty against Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Champions League match, Semi-Finals | IMAGO
ESP: Atletico de Madrid - Arsenal FC. UEFA Champions League. Semi-Finals, first leg. The referee signals a penalty against Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Champions League match, Semi-Finals | IMAGO
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Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will head into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final with everything still to play for after battling to a 1-1 draw in a dramatic first meeting at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

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Both sides created chances in an intense contest, but two converted penalties ensured the tie remains perfectly balanced ahead of next week’s decisive clash in London.

The Gunners took the lead late in the first half after striker Viktor Gyokeres was brought down inside the penalty area.

After the referee pointed to the spot, Gyokeres stepped up and calmly converted to hand Arsenal a valuable advantage just before the break.

It was a crucial moment for Mikel Arteta’s side, who had to withstand heavy pressure from the home team for large periods of the opening half.

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Atletico Madrid came out stronger after the restart and were rewarded when they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

Ben White was judged to have handled the ball inside the box, and Julian Alvarez made no mistake from the spot, firing confidently past the goalkeeper to bring the Spanish side level.

The equaliser lifted the atmosphere inside the stadium as Diego Simeone’s side pushed for a winner.

Late Drama as Arsenal Penalty Overturned

William Saliba of Arsenal FC and David Hancko of Atletico de Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025 26 League Semi Final First Leg match between Atletico de Madrid and Arsenal FC at Riyadh Air Metropolitano | IMAGO
William Saliba of Arsenal FC and David Hancko of Atletico de Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025 26 League Semi Final First Leg match between Atletico de Madrid and Arsenal FC at Riyadh Air Metropolitano | IMAGO
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Arsenal thought they had been handed a golden opportunity to retake the lead in the closing stages when Eberechi Eze went down under a challenge inside the area.

The referee initially awarded a penalty, but after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, the decision was overturned.

That late twist ensured the match finished level, leaving both clubs with a huge second leg ahead.

With the tie now finely poised, Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in six days’ time, with a place in the Champions League final at stake.

Both teams return to domestic action this weekend before turning their full focus back to Europe.

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Arsenal continue their Premier League title challenge at home to Fulham, while Atletico Madrid travel to Valencia in La Liga.

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