I am ready to settle my ex- wife - RNAQ

Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye says he is ready to settle issues with his ex-wife, dismissing social media rumours as false and calling for peace to protect his family following his appearance on the Delay Show.

In a rare and deeply personal departure from his usual corporate discourse, the President of RNAQ Holdings, Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has stepped into the spotlight to address the fractures of his private life with a level of candor that has sent shockwaves through social media.

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Appearing on the high-profile Delay Show over the weekend, the business mogul sat down with Deloris Frimpong Manso to dismantle the digital narrative that has surrounded his split from his ex-wife.

RNAQ didn't just offer a rebuttal; he offered an olive branch, signaling a profound readiness to settle their differences on a purely human level, stripped of legal posturing and corporate ego.

He addressed the "ex-husband and ex-wife" dynamic with a sense of urgency, emphasizing that the primary goal of this reconciliation is to reclaim the peace of what was once their shared sanctuary and to shield their family from the relentless scrutiny of the public eye.

The conversation took a sharp turn into the mechanics of modern misinformation, with RNAQ asserting that a staggering 99% of the rumors and speculations currently fueling social media timelines are entirely fabricated or dangerously misleading. He issued a stern admonishment to the public, urging digital citizens to apply a lens of critical examination to the content they consume, rather than accepting viral gossip as gospel.

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According to RNAQ, the true catalyst for the collapse of his marriage was not a failure of character between the couple, but rather the calculated interference of external "parasites." He described these individuals as opportunistic actors who were eager to feed off his professional success and financial stature, eventually gaining enough influence over his ex-wife to drive a wedge through the center of their home.

This narrative of outside sabotage adds a layer of complexity to the story, painting the divorce not as a simple domestic dispute, but as a casualty of the pressures that come with extreme wealth and public visibility.

In a moment of striking humility that stood in stark contrast to his status as a "mogul," RNAQ expressed a deep-seated desire to move past the bitter phase for the sake of their children.

He argued that his long-standing reputation for generosity toward strangers and non-relatives, those with no biological claim to his kindness, should naturally extend to the mother of his children.

By framing the potential settlement as an act of logic and character rather than a legal obligation, RNAQ is attempting to shift the focus from conflict to co-parenting.

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His appeal is a call for a definitive end to the public spectacle, hoping that by settling issues "once and for all," the parasites will lose their power and the family can begin the quiet work of healing away from the glare of the cameras.