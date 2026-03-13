Gov't declares 20th and 23rd of March as public holidays

The government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, 20 March and Saturday 21st March, 2026, as a public holidays to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr and Shaqq Days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement to the general public on March 13, 2026, it was announced that Eid-Ul-Fitr and Shaqq Days which is a Statutory Public Holiday should be observed as such throughout the country.

However, in view of the fact that 21st March 2026 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has, by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), as amended, declared Monday, 23rd March 2026, as additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

READ ALSO: KMA steps up fight against hypertension by banning open display of salt in restaurants and chop bars

Ghana’s Parliament has passed the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Bill, 2025, allowing the President to shift midweek public holidays (Tuesdays to Thursdays) to the nearest Friday or Monday to create longer weekends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eid ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. On this day, Muslims gather for special congregational prayers, share festive meals with family and friends, and give charity to the less fortunate.