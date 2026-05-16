World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre. [FIJ]

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre. [FIJ]

Petrol, diesel and LPG prices to rise as NPA announces new price floors – See latest prices

Fuel prices in Ghana are set to rise after the National Petroleum Authority increased petrol, diesel, and LPG price floors for the second pricing window of May 2026.

The NPA has increased fuel price floors for petrol, diesel, and LPG in Ghana.

Diesel recorded the highest increase, rising to GHȼ15.81 per litre.

Government extends diesel intervention.

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Fuel prices in Ghana are expected to increase in the coming days after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) announced higher ex-pump price floors for petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the second pricing window of May 2026.

According to the new figures released by the regulator, petrol will now sell at a minimum price floor of GHȼ14.60 per litre, while diesel has been pegged at GHȼ15.81 per litre. LPG will also sell at a minimum floor price of GHȼ13.16 per kilogram.

GOIL PLC formerly known as GOIL Company Limited and Ghana Oil Company and also known as GOIL

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The revised prices represent an increase from the first pricing window of May, where petrol was sold at GHȼ13.25 per litre, diesel at GHȼ14.30 per litre, and LPG at GHȼ13.02 per kilogram.

Diesel recorded the highest increase, rising by GHȼ1.51 per litre, while petrol increased by GHȼ1.35 per litre. LPG also saw a marginal increase of 14 pesewas per kilogram.

The new price floors are expected to influence pump prices across the country as oil marketing companies adjust their rates in line with the latest pricing window.

National Petroleum Authority (NPA)

However, the NPA explained that the approved ex-pump price floors do not include premiums charged by international oil trading companies, operating margins of bulk import, distribution and export companies, as well as marketers’ and dealers’ margins.

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Under Ghana’s Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines, all oil marketing companies and LPG marketing companies are required to comply with the approved price floors for each pricing window.

The price floor serves as the minimum benchmark price allowed for the sale of petroleum products during a specified period.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a new fuel price intervention aimed at reducing the impact of rising petroleum prices on consumers across the country.

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In a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition on May 15, 2026, the government said the decision followed a Cabinet meeting chaired by President John Dramani Mahama to assess developments on the international petroleum market.