OMCs implement new fuel prices at the beginning of April's second pricing window

OMCs in Ghana implement new fuel prices for April’s second pricing window, with petrol selling at GH¢13.27 and diesel at GH¢16.10 following government intervention.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) across Ghana have begun implementing new fuel prices at the start of the second pricing window for April, with major players adjusting pump rates following recent government intervention at cushioning consumers.

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Checks at leading stations such as Star Oil Ghana and GOIL show reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

Goil is selling petrol at GH¢13.27 per litre, while diesel is going for GH¢16.10 per litre and Premium fuel at GH¢15.77.

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On the other hand Star Oil is selling petrol at GH¢ 13.27 per litre, diesel is going for GH¢16.10 per litre and premium fuel (RON 95) GH¢14.67.

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The latest adjustments come after a period of sharp increases in fuel prices driven by global oil market pressures.

Earlier in April, Ghana experienced hikes of about 15% for petrol and nearly 19% for diesel following new price floors set by the National Petroleum Authority.

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However, government intervention, through measures such as reviewing margins and stabilising supply, has contributed to the relative easing of prices in the current pricing window.

Data shows that prices had fluctuated significantly in recent weeks i.e for instance, Star Oil had earlier sold petrol at about GH¢12.29 and diesel at GH¢14.99 in mid-March after a reduction exercise.

Also, GOIL had set petrol prices around GH¢13.30 and diesel at GH¢17.10 at the end of March under revised pricing structures.

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On 16th April, 2026, transport operators have suspended plans to increase fares following government’s decision to reduce fuel prices by absorbing GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol.

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The intervention, which takes effect from April 16, 2026, forms part of measures aimed at cushioning consumers and easing pressure on transport operations, households and businesses.