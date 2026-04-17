Here are areas and services covered under the Free Primary Healthcare programme

Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare programme offers nationwide access to screening, maternal care, disease prevention, and community-based health services at no cost.

The government’s newly introduced Free Primary Healthcare programme, commisiioned on April 25, is set to deliver a wide range of essential health services to communities across Ghana, with a strong focus on prevention, early detection and community-based care.

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The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Health, is designed to remove financial barriers to basic healthcare and ensure that Ghanaians can access critical services at no cost, particularly at the community level through CHPS compounds, health centres and polyclinics.

Under the programme, residents will have access to basic health screening services, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing, body mass index (BMI) assessments and non-communicable disease (NCD) risk evaluations, many of which will be conducted at the community or household level.

The policy also places significant emphasis on disease prevention and early detection, offering screening and counselling for conditions such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and hepatitis.

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In addition, the programme includes cancer care services, with breast cancer screening, cervical cancer awareness campaigns and referrals for prostate cancer treatment forming part of the package.

Mental health has also been integrated into the policy, with provisions for mental health screening and counselling.

Also, maternal health care, such as antenatal and postnatal support, pregnancy nutrition education and birth preparedness, as well as newborn care, including developmental checks and referrals for conditions such as sickle cell disease.

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The programme also expands access to family planning services, providing education and contraceptive options such as implants, IUCDs and injectables, alongside counselling to support informed reproductive health decisions.

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There is also support for breastfeeding, child feeding practices and vaccination campaigns aimed at improving child survival rates.