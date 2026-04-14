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‘Sidechick’ beats her lover’s wife into a coma for storming her house in search of her husband

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:32 - 14 April 2026
A woman has been hospitalised after allegedly being attacked by her husband’s girlfriend during a confrontation over suspected infidelity, according to Crime Check.
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An unidentified woman has reportedly been hospitalized after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband’s suspected girlfriend during a confrontation at the ‘sidechick’s’ residence, according to reports from Crime Check.

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According to a relative of the victim, the incident occurred after the woman became suspicious of her husband’s whereabouts when he informed her he would not return home that evening.

READ ALSO: How angry judge slaps police officer with death sentence after he seeks reduction of 25-year jail term

The relative recounted that earlier in the day, the victim had contacted her husband, asking him to buy a mosquito coil on his way home. However, he responded that he would not be coming home that night.

“She called her husband to buy a mosquito coil when coming home, and the husband replied that he would not come home that evening,” the relative said.
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Growing suspicious, the woman reportedly decided to track her husband, believing he might be with another woman. Her search led her to the residence of a woman she suspected of having an affair with him.

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Upon arrival, the victim is said to have inquired about her husband, but the suspected girlfriend reportedly told her he was asleep inside the house.

“The lady didn’t come out of the room. She was inside while replying my sister,” the relative explained.

Moments later, the situation reportedly escalated and according to the account, the woman suddenly opened the door and allegedly attacked the victim with a stick.

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“My sister fell, and the lady kept beating her with the stick till she went into coma,” the relative alleged.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian woman in court for allegedly presenting a stolen baby to her husband after faking pregnancy

The victim was subsequently rushed to a hospital by her in-laws, where she received treatment, including stitches for injuries to her mouth. She has since been discharged.

Following the incident, the victim’s in-laws reportedly visited her and appealed for the matter to be settled privately.

They are said to have argued that the wife was partly at fault for going to the other woman’s residence without permission.

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