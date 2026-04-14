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GES closes teacher recruitment portal after receiving over 40,000 applications for 7,000 slots

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:14 - 14 April 2026
GES closes its 2026 teacher recruitment portal after receiving over 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions, highlighting intense job competition in Ghana’s education sector.
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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has shut down its 2026 teacher recruitment portal just days after opening it, following an overwhelming surge in applications that far exceeded available vacancies.

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The portal, which opened on April 10, 2026, was originally scheduled to run for a week, but had to be closed early after receiving more than 40,000 applications for just 7,000 teaching positions nationwide.

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This was revealed by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu adding that initial numbers projected for recruitment was 50,000 but due to budgetary constraints, the number had to be reduced to 7,000.

The figures highlight the growing pressure on the country’s job market, particularly among trained teachers, with demand for employment significantly outstripping available opportunities.

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According to the service, the recruitment exercise targeted qualified graduates with valid licenses from the National Teaching Council (NTC), including Bachelor of Education holders and other graduates with postgraduate teaching qualifications. 

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Applicants were also required to have completed their national service and be willing to accept postings to underserved and deprived communities.

The 7,000 vacancies were part of a government-approved recruitment drive aimed at addressing teacher shortages, especially in rural areas.

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The Ministry of Education had earlier indicated that priority would be given to candidates willing to work in deprived districts where staffing gaps remain a major challenge.

Despite the limited number of slots, the overwhelming response echoes the scale of graduate unemployment in the country, particularly within the education sector. 

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Some applicants reported technical difficulties, including missing institution listings and incomplete application categories, which affected their ability to submit forms successfully.

GES had earlier stated that the recruitment process would be “open, competitive and transparent,” with emphasis on deploying teachers to areas where they are most needed.

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The selection process, which the minister says, will be based on merit, qualification and appropriate screening.

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