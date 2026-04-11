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Nike set to take over Champions League match ball deal from Adidas after 25 years

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:44 - 11 April 2026
Nike is in exclusive talks to replace Adidas as the official match ball supplier for UEFA competitions, potentially ending a 25-year Champions League partnership.
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Nike is in advanced and exclusive talks to become the official match ball supplier for UEFA’s top men’s club competitions, a move that could end Adidas’s 25-year dominance in European football.

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The potential deal, which is expected to cover the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League, would begin from the 2027–2028 season and run until 2031.

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According to Reuters, UEFA’s commercial arm, UC3, a joint venture between European football’s governing body and club representatives, is currently negotiating exclusively with Nike over the deal.

If finalised, the agreement would mark a major shift in European football branding, with Adidas having supplied the iconic Champions League match ball since 2001.

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For more than two decades, Adidas’ “starball” design has become one of the most recognisable symbols in football, closely associated with the Champions League’s identity.

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UEFA even marked the 25-year partnership earlier this year with a special anniversary ball.However, UEFA opened the contract to bids as part of a broader strategy to increase commercial revenue from its competitions.

Reports indicate Nike outbid both Adidas and Puma, with the deal estimated to be worth over €40 million annually.

The switch is also expected to bring a complete redesign of the match ball, as Adidas retains rights to the current star-pattern design used in the competition.

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The move could boost Nike’s visibility in European football, especially after losing several domestic league ball contracts in recent years.

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At the same time, it signals UEFA’s push to modernise and maximise the commercial value of its competitions through competitive bidding processes.

While Adidas is yet to renew its contract, the company has expressed pride in its long-standing role, having helped shape the visual identity of Europe’s premier club competition.

If completed, the deal would mark the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for one of football’s most iconic elements, the match ball itself.

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