Choirmaster shares a heartbreaking birthday tribute to his late wife Beverly Afaglo, expressing deep grief and love in an emotional social media post.

Choirmaster shares a heartbreaking birthday tribute to his late wife Beverly Afaglo, expressing deep grief and love in an emotional social media post.

'It’s your birthday in heaven, I wish I could join you' - Choirmaster’s tribute to his wife on her birthday

Ghanaian musician Choirmaster has moved many on social media after sharing an emotional tribute to his late wife, actress Beverly Afaglo, on what would have been her 43rd birthday.

Choirmaster has shared a deeply emotional message on what would have been his late wife Beverly Afaglo’s birthday.

In his tribute, he expressed heartbreak, saying he wishes he could be with her in heaven while caring for their children.

The post highlighted the couple’s admired love story and drew widespread sympathy from fans online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beverly Afaglo was reported dead on Sunday, 24 May 2026. Shortly after the news circulated widely, her husband, known in private life as Eugene Baah and a member of the music group Praye, confirmed the devastating loss in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He wrote;

My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo!!! It would have been just about four days to your birthday, but I believe the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you

Advertisement

Advertisement

As noted in his message, the late actress was just days away from celebrating her birthday on 28 May when she passed away unexpectedly.

On the day she would have turned 43, Choirmaster returned to social media to honour her memory, blending grief with celebration of their shared life.

He posted a video montage capturing intimate moments between the couple, showing their affection and closeness over the years. The footage highlighted their strong bond, with scenes reflecting warmth, love, and companionship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accompanying the video, he shared another deeply emotional caption reflecting his pain and sense of loss.

He wrote;

MUST READ: Oboy Salinko announces fresh parliamentary ambition on NPP ticket

It’s your birthday in heaven today, and I wish I could join you 😭😭… but you know I have to stay in this difficult world to take care of the girls. Your passing has made me realise how much Ghanaians admired the love we shared. Rest on, superstar. Happy birthday 🎊🎂🎁🎈 R.I.P. #mylove

Advertisement

Advertisement