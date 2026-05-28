Kwaku Manu tells President Mahama not to renew Gold Fields’ mining licence

Kwaku Manu calls on government to reconsider the renewal of Gold Fields’ mining licence as debate over Ghana’s mining sector continues.

Kwaku Manu calls on government to reconsider the renewal of Gold Fields’ mining licence as debate over Ghana’s mining sector continues.

Ghanaian actor and television presenter Kwaku Manu has made a public appeal to President John Dramani Mahama regarding the renewal of Gold Fields’ mining licence in Ghana.

Kwaku Manu has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama not to renew Gold Fields’ mining licence when it expires in 2027.

He argues that Ghana should take greater control of strategic businesses and prioritise local ownership in key sectors.

The actor also praised Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his role in bringing Ghanaians home from South Africa.

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The discussion comes amid growing national debate over the future of large-scale mining concessions, particularly as the government signals that licence renewals will no longer be automatic. Authorities have indicated that mining firms will be expected to demonstrate stronger commitments to local employment, environmental protection, and community development.

Gold Fields’ current licence is expected to expire in January 2027, prompting renewed public conversation about whether the company should continue operating in the country.

The debate was further fuelled following the arrival of 300 evacuees from South Africa, who were brought into Ghana amid reports of xenophobic attacks.

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In a video shared on social media, Kwaku Manu first praised Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his role in facilitating the safe return of Ghanaians abroad.

He said;

Let’s put politics aside. The Foreign Affairs Minister is doing a great job. Recently, he helped secure the release of some Ghanaian soldiers in Russia who were detained by Ukraine, and today, Ghanaians in South Africa, some of whom had been detained, have been brought home as promised

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The host of the Aggressive Show then turned his attention to the mining debate, urging President Mahama not to renew Gold Fields’ licence when it expires.

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He argued that while Ghana should avoid diplomatic tensions or the expulsion of foreign nationals, the country must begin to take greater control of strategic economic assets.

He stated;

I heard Gold Fields is seeking a 20-year renewal of their lease. Mr President, please do not renew it for them. We should not create tension or expel South Africans, but it is time Ghana takes control of key businesses

Kwaku Manu further suggested that Ghanaian investors and mining experts could take over operations, mentioning businessman Ibrahim Mahama and others in the sector as capable alternatives.

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