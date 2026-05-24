Government to begin evacuation of stranded Ghanaians in South Africa on May 26
The government will begin evacuating stranded Ghanaian nationals from South Africa on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, after concluding arrangements with South African authorities for the first batch of returnees to arrive in Ghana the same day.
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the development during a meeting with some Ghanaian nationals at the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria.
According to the minister, the first batch of evacuees will depart South Africa in the early hours of Tuesday after both countries reached an agreement to facilitate the operation.
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Fortunately, we have concluded with the South African authorities that our aircraft can come in by midnight on the 25th, so that by 5am, you set off because we don’t want you to reach Ghana at night. We want to have time to take you through the process and give the necessary assistance, he said.
Mr. Ablakwa explained that the timing of the evacuation was carefully planned to ensure returnees arrive in Ghana during the day to enable government officials provide the needed support.
We anticipate that by 3pm you’ll be in Ghana, he added.
He disclosed that returnees would receive financial assistance, transportation to their home regions and psychosocial support upon arrival in Ghana.
The Foreign Affairs Minister also revealed that businessman Ibrahim Mahama has pledged employment opportunities for some of the returnees.
Ibrahim Mahama has just informed us that he has a hundred jobs for some of you, which is a good challenge. We’ll speak to other CEOs to see how they can also help, so that the young ones who are still able to work do not idle at home, he stated.
The evacuation exercise follows weeks of pressure from members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa, with several viral videos showing distressed nationals appealing to government for assistance over worsening safety concerns.
Reports indicate that more than 800 Ghanaians have registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria seeking support to return home, although logistical and legal challenges delayed the operation.
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