Agbodza warns road contractors against shoddy work, urges citizens to monitor projects and report faults

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza says government will not tolerate shoddy road construction under the Mahama administration.

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has warned contractors working on road projects across the country that government will not tolerate poor workmanship under the current administration.

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Speaking about ongoing road projects, the minister said citizens, especially in the Savannah Region, have become active watchdogs by using their mobile phones to monitor and report activities on construction sites directly to government officials, including President John Dramani Mahama.

No contractor working on any road in the country or Savannah would be tolerated for doing shoddy work, Mr. Agbodza declared.

According to him, residents have taken ownership of road projects in their communities by documenting daily activities on construction sites and forwarding the information to authorities.

Every day when you go to platforms, citizens have decided to take their mobile phones and record everything that every contractor is doing. They’ve been sending it to President Mahama and they’ve been sending it to me, he stated.

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The minister disclosed that some citizens even provide detailed updates about the number of workers and equipment deployed at project sites.

There’s one contractor I cannot mention — it’s a Chinese contractor. I know the number of equipment on site today, how many people are there and when they came to work, he revealed.

He also praised the public for what he described as a high level of vigilance and encouraged young people across the country to continue monitoring road projects in their communities.

Own it. Report to us. Don’t wait and say the minister will know about it. Please let us know what is happening on your Big Push project in your community, he urged.

He said the Mahama administration is determined to leave a strong legacy in road infrastructure development.

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Together, President Mahama will go down on record as the person who made the biggest intervention on our roads, he said.