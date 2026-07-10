'Abu Trica will end up at notorious Brooklyn detention centre' — Ralph Agyapong claims

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, could face harsh conditions in US custody following his extradition, according to lawyer Ralph Agyapong.

Lawyer Ralph Agyapong has raised concerns about Abu Trica's possible detention conditions after the Ghanaian businessman was extradited to the United States to face criminal charges.

Agyapong claimed Abu Trica could be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, describing it as a facility that houses high-profile inmates and hardened criminals.

Abu Trica was extradited after Ghanaian courts dismissed attempts to block his transfer, with US authorities accusing him of involvement in an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on Okay FM with veteran broadcaster Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Agyapong claimed that Abu Trica arrived in New York on Thursday, 9 July 2026, after Ghanaian authorities completed his extradition to the United States.

Abu Trica is wanted by US prosecutors over allegations that he participated in a romance fraud scheme said to have defrauded elderly Americans of more than $8 million. His extradition followed months of legal proceedings in Ghana after his arrest in December 2025.

Commenting on what may lie ahead, Agyapong said the businessman is expected to be detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn while awaiting further court proceedings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer described the federal detention facility as one that has previously housed several high-profile inmates and warned that Abu Trica could face a difficult experience if placed among the general prison population.

He said;

MDC is a notorious detention centre where Puff Daddy was held before his trial. That's where Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is being held. We have hardened criminals and mobsters being held in that facility. They would try and show him that they are powerful

Agyapong further claimed that Abu Trica would first be processed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) before being transferred into custody.

MUST READ: 4 Countries around the world without airports and how to get there

Advertisement

Advertisement

He cautioned;

He would be handed over to the FBI, who are not very nice. If he is put in there and not isolated but added to the general population with hardened criminals, he is in for a very bad time

Abu Trica's extradition comes after Ghanaian courts dismissed multiple legal applications filed by his defence team to prevent his transfer to the United States. He is expected to answer charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

READ MORE: Nana Romeo urges EOCO to investigate luxury car owners with no clear income

The allegations against him are yet to be determined by a US court.

Advertisement

Advertisement