Efia Odo reacts to Abu Trica's extradition, cautions youth against quick wealth

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Efia Odo has used the extradition of businessman and influencer Abu Trica to the United States as an opportunity to caution young people against seeking quick riches through unlawful means.

Efia Odo used Abu Trica's extradition as a warning to young Ghanaians, urging them to avoid chasing wealth through illegal means and to live with integrity.

“I can't determine whether Abu Trica was right or wrong,” she said, stressing that people should treat others as they would like to be treated and accept the consequences of their actions.

In a post on X, she lamented that many young people still fail to learn from fraud-related cases, warning that flaunting dishonestly acquired wealth can ultimately lead to imprisonment.

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Abu Trica was extradited to the US on Thursday, 9 July 2026, to face criminal proceedings, prompting widespread discussion on social media and drawing reactions from several Ghanaian celebrities. While many focused on the legal aspects of the case, Efia Odo used the moment to highlight the importance of integrity and personal responsibility.

In a video shared on her social media platforms, the actress made it clear that she was not passing judgement on Abu Trica's case. Instead, she urged young people to live by principles of honesty and treat others with fairness.

She said;

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I can't determine whether Abu Trica was right or wrong. You have to live life with love and peace. But you have to do unto others what you want others to do unto you. You are doing bad things, and you don't want to pay for it?

Efia Odo later reinforced her views in a post on X, expressing concern that some young people continue to ignore the lessons from high-profile fraud cases.

She wrote;

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Crazy part is these young guys still ain't gon' learn from these cases

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She went on to warn that displaying wealth believed to have been acquired dishonestly can ultimately lead to serious consequences. According to her, financial success without the maturity to manage it responsibly often results in self-destruction.

She added;

There's a spirit behind flexing stolen money. If your mind doesn't elevate before your bank account does, the money starts controlling you instead of you controlling it. That's how you go from showing off to sitting behind bars

Her comments have since generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users agreeing that the pursuit of quick wealth can have devastating consequences, while others argued that no conclusions should be drawn about Abu Trica's case until the legal process in the United States has run its course.

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