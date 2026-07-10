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Ex-Liverpool star and Senegal legend Sadio Mané retires from international football, hints at joining technical staff

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:06 - 10 July 2026
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Senegal legend Sadio Mané has announced his retirement from international football, ending a remarkable career that saw him lead the Teranga Lions to historic Africa Cup of Nations success and multiple FIFA World Cup appearances.
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  • Sadio Mané has announced his retirement from international football, thanking Senegalian fans and saying he gave everything for his country throughout his career.

  • The Senegal captain said he is ready to continue serving his nation off the pitch, revealing plans to contribute through coaching, a technical role or football administration.

  • Mané retires as one of Senegal's greatest-ever players, having helped the Teranga Lions win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, multiple World Cup appearances and becoming one of the country's all-time leading scorers.

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Senegal captain Sadio Mané has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to one of the most successful careers in the history of the Teranga Lions according to reports.

READ ALSO: Mbappe scores 20th World Cup goal as France beat Morocco to reach semi-finals

The 34-year-old confirmed his decision in a press release, thanking the people of Senegal for their unwavering support throughout his journey with the national team.

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Reflecting on his years in Senegal colours, Mané wrote:

Know that I sacrificed everything for this flag. I gave the best of myself and I always fought fiercely for our homeland.

He also paid tribute to the fans who stood by him throughout his international career.

READ ALSO: Sevilla close in on signing Ghanaian wonderkid Emmanuel Abrokwa until 2029

"Your constant support has been the engine of my success," he said.
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Although stepping away from playing for Senegal, Mané indicated that he intends to continue serving his country in another capacity.

"Tomorrow, it is with pleasure that I will put my experience at the service of the Nation, whether within a technical staff, on a coaching bench or in the governing bodies," he added.

Mané leaves the national team as one of Senegal's greatest footballers. He made 130 appearances for the Teranga Lions, scored 54 goals and played a pivotal role in the country's most successful era.

He captained Senegal to a second continental crown after the team defeated Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, where he was named the tournament's best player.

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READ ALSO: Argentine FA under investigation over alleged $300m money laundering amid 2026 World Cup

On the global stage, Mané represented Senegal at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and FIFA World Cups, helping establish the West African nation among Africa's leading football powers. 

Away from the pitch, Mané has earned admiration for his charitable work, funding schools, hospitals and community projects in his hometown of Bambali.

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