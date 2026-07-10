Every Meal Counts: 7 simple ways to reduce food waste and help fight climate change

Learn how to reduce food waste with simple everyday habits. Discover why food waste contributes to climate change and how small changes at home can make a big difference.

Think about the last time you threw away food. It may have been leftover rice, vegetables that spoiled in the fridge, or fruit that became overripe before you could eat it. It might not have seemed like a big deal, but when millions of people do the same every day, the impact becomes enormous.

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Food waste is one of the world's most overlooked environmental problems. While millions of people struggle with hunger, a significant amount of perfectly edible food ends up in bins instead of on plates.

According to research, around one-third of all food produced globally is lost or wasted every year. This happens at different stages, from farms and markets to restaurants and, most commonly, our homes.

Beyond the ethical concerns, food waste is also a major contributor to climate change. When food is discarded and ends up in landfills, it decomposes and releases methane, a greenhouse gas that is far more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere.

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Wasting food also means wasting the water, energy, land and labour that went into producing it.

The problem is equally alarming in Ghana. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Ghana's per capita food waste reached 84 kilograms in 2024, well above the global average of 74 kilograms.

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The country also loses an estimated GH¢762.32 billion worth of food every year, representing a significant economic and environmental cost. Although food waste occurs throughout the food supply chain, households remain the largest contributors.

Studies from different parts of the world consistently show that homes account for a substantial share of food waste. This means that small changes made in our kitchens can collectively make a significant difference.

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Eliminating food waste completely may not be realistic, but reducing it is something everyone can do. Every meal saved is a step towards protecting the environment, saving money and making better use of our natural resources.

Here are some practical ways to reduce food waste at home.

1. Store food the right way

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The way you store food can determine how long it stays fresh. Keep fruits, vegetables, grains and other foods under the right conditions. Some fruits, such as bananas, avocados and tomatoes, are better stored at room temperature, while leafy vegetables and many other perishables last longer in the refrigerator.

Store dry foods in airtight containers to keep out moisture and pests, and arrange your fridge so that older items are visible and used first.

2. Make your freezer your best friend

Freezing food is one of the easiest ways to prevent waste. If you know you won't finish a meal within a few days, freeze it instead of throwing it away. Bread, soups, cooked rice, stews, meat and many vegetables freeze well.

Label containers with the date they were stored so you remember to use them before they stay frozen for too long.

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3. Buy only what you need

Shopping without a plan often leads to unnecessary purchases that eventually go to waste. Before heading to the market or supermarket, check what you already have at home. Prepare a shopping list and stick to it.

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Buying only the quantities you need helps reduce waste and saves money. Bulk buying may seem cheaper, but it is only worthwhile if you can use everything before it spoils.

4. Give leftovers a second life

Leftovers are not waste, they are tomorrow's meal waiting to happen. Rice can become fried rice, roasted chicken can be used for sandwiches or salads, and vegetables can be turned into soups or stir-fries. With a little creativity, yesterday's meal can become something completely different and just as delicious.

5. Check expiry dates before you buy

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Check expiry dates before you buy

Always check expiry or "best before" dates before purchasing food, especially products that are on promotion. Once food is at home, organise your pantry and refrigerator so that items with the nearest expiry dates are used first.

Remember that "best before" often refers to quality rather than safety, while "use by" dates relate to food safety. Learning the difference can help prevent unnecessary waste.

6. Compost food scraps where possible

Compost food scraps where possible

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Not all food waste belongs in the bin. Fruit peels, vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells can often be composted. Composting turns organic waste into nutrient-rich material that improves soil health, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and lowering methane emissions. Even a small compost bin at home can make a difference.

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7. Get creative in the kitchen

Get creative in the kitchen

Some of the best meals come from ingredients that might otherwise be thrown away.Use overripe bananas to bake bread or make smoothies. Turn stale bread into breadcrumbs or croutons.

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Vegetable stems can be added to soups, and herbs can be blended into sauces instead of being discarded. Creativity in the kitchen not only reduces waste but also helps stretch your grocery budget.

Every Small Action Matters

Reducing food waste is not about being perfect. It is about making small, consistent choices that benefit both our wallets and the planet. Imagine if every household in Ghana wasted just a little less food each week.

Together, we could save millions of cedis, conserve valuable natural resources and reduce the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.