4 easy ways to use neem for healthier skin and better wellness

Discover simple ways to use neem for skin care and better wellness. Learn how neem water, face rinses, scalp care and neem baths can help you feel refreshed.

If you grew up in Ghana, chances are you've seen neem trees in schools, homes, or along the roadside. For years, the leaves have been used in different ways, from traditional remedies to everyday self-care.

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During hot and humid weather, neem remains a popular choice for people looking for simple and affordable ways to feel refreshed and care for their skin.

Here are a few simple ways you can add neem to your daily routine.

READ ALSO: 6 night beauty habits that can transform your skin while you sleep

1. Start Your Day with Neem Water

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Neem water

Many people drink a small amount of neem water as part of their morning routine. To prepare it, wash a few neem leaves and soak or boil them in water. Allow the water to cool before drinking a small quantity.

While neem has a naturally bitter taste, some people believe it helps them feel refreshed, especially during hot and humid periods.

2. Refresh Your Face with Neem Water

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Sweaty days can leave your face feeling oily and uncomfortable. A simple neem rinse can help you feel fresh.

Boil a handful of neem leaves in water, allow it to cool, and use the water to wash your face. It can be especially useful after spending hours outdoors in the heat, working in traffic, or returning from a busy day in town.

3. Give Your Scalp Some Attention

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Itchy, Dry, or Irritated Scalp

The heat can make your scalp sweaty and itchy. Neem oil may help keep your scalp feeling clean and comfortable.

Because neem oil is strong, mix a small amount with coconut oil or another carrier oil before applying it to your scalp. Leave it on for a while before washing your hair. This is a simple way to care for your hair and scalp, especially during warm weather.

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4. Try a Neem Bath After a Long Day

Neem is one of those herbs that detoxify the body [Atoll]

After walking under the sun or spending hours outdoors, a neem bath can feel refreshing. Simply add a few washed neem leaves to warm bath water and let them soak for several minutes before bathing. Many people enjoy this traditional practice because it leaves the skin feeling soothed and refreshed.

READ ALSO: 7 essential items you must have in your bathroom for better hygiene

A Simple Habit Worth Trying

You don't need expensive products to care for your skin during this season. Sometimes, simple traditional practices can make a difference.

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Whether it's a face rinse, a relaxing bath, or a little scalp care, neem can be an easy and affordable addition to your wellness routine.