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5 things you must do before applying for scholarships in 2026/2027

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:05 - 16 June 2026
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Learn 5 essential steps to take before applying for scholarships in 2026/2027, including checking eligibility, avoiding generic applications, preparing documents early, and securing strong references to improve your chances of success.
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Every year, thousands of students apply for scholarships hoping to secure funding for their education, yet many never receive a response. In most cases, it is not because they lacked qualifications or good grades. Often, the difference comes down to preparation and how the application was handled.

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Scholarships are highly competitive, and small mistakes can reduce your chances of success. If you are planning to apply for opportunities in the 2026/2027 academic year, here are five important things to do before submitting any scholarship application.

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1. Read the Eligibility Requirements Carefully

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One of the most common mistakes applicants make is skipping important details in the eligibility criteria. Before applying, carefully review all the requirements to confirm you qualify. Scholarship committees often reject applications automatically if key instructions are ignored.

Check:

  • Academic requirements

  • Age limits (if any)

  • Required documents

  • Application deadlines

  • Country or programme eligibility

Reading the requirements more than once can help you avoid costly mistakes.

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2. Research the Scholarship Provider

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Before applying, take time to understand the organisation offering the scholarship. Read about their mission, values and the type of students they usually support.

This helps you understand what they are looking for and gives you an advantage when writing your application. Knowing the scholarship provider also helps you avoid scams and fake opportunities.

3. Avoid Sending Generic Applications

Submitting the same application to every scholarship can hurt your chances. Reviewers can quickly tell when an application has not been personalised. Instead, tailor your essay, statement or answers to fit the goals of each scholarship programme.

Use language that reflects the organisation’s priorities and explain clearly why you are a suitable candidate for that specific opportunity. A personalised application often stands out more than a general one.

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READ ALSO: Full list of 13 University students who have died in Ghana since 2024

4. Prepare Your Documents Early

Many students wait until the deadline is close before gathering important documents, which often leads to stress and mistakes.

Prepare everything in advance, including:

  • Academic transcripts

  • Certificates

  • CV or résumé

  • Personal statement

  • Identification documents

Having everything ready early gives you enough time to review and fix any errors.

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5. Give Referees Enough Time to Write Recommendations

Recommendation letters can play a major role in scholarship decisions. Choose referees who know you well and can speak honestly about your strengths, achievements and character. Give them at least two to three weeks to prepare their recommendation.

Also share useful information with them, such as:

  • Your CV

  • Academic records

  • Scholarship details

  • Career goals

This helps them write stronger and more accurate reference letters.

READ ALSO: 19 accredited universities approved by GLC, GTEC to run LLB, pre bar programmes- See full lists

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Winning a scholarship is not only about intelligence or excellent grades. Preparation matters just as much. Students who succeed are often the ones who follow instructions, stay organised and take time to submit thoughtful applications.

By following these five steps, you can improve your chances of securing a scholarship in 2026/2027.

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