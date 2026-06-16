Full list of 13 University students who have died in Ghana since 2024

JoyNews Research reports at least 13 non-natural deaths of university students in Ghana since 2024, involving road accidents, suicides, and violent incidents across major campuses, with several cases still under investigation.

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At least 13 students in Ghana’s public universities have died from non-natural causes since 2024, according to a JoyNews Research review of media reports. Advertisement Advertisement The cases include road accidents, suicides, a suspected armed attack, drowning, and a fatal fall, with several still under investigation. The deaths were recorded across major institutions including KNUST, University of Ghana (Legon), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Sunyani Technical University, and UENR. READ ALSO: UCC student reported missing found dead at Cape Coast beach Breakdown of the 13 Recorded Cases Advertisement Advertisement 2024 (6 deaths) Priscilla (KNUST, Feb 2024) Cause: Hit by speeding vehicle at Ayeduase (hit-and-run) Status: Investigation reported, no public outcome Unnamed student (UENR, Apr 2024)

Cause: Killed in suspected armed-robbery ambush after field trip

Status: One suspect arrested; investigation ongoing READ ALSO: Mother of late Joana says she's stopped working after her daughter's murder on KNUST Campus Adzo Ahadzie (KNUST, Jul 2024)

Cause: Knocked off bicycle by vehicle on campus road

Status: No public outcome Advertisement Advertisement Afia Dedaa Osae-Atuah (KNUST, Dec 2024)

Cause: Struck by speeding trotro (captured on CCTV)

Status: No public outcome5–6. Two unnamed students (2024, KNUST – national reports)

Cause: Reported as part of broader cluster of deaths

Status: Limited details available Data from JoyNews Research desk 2025 (4 deaths) Joana Deladem Yabani (KNUST, Feb 27, 2025) Cause: Strangled; body found near campus building Status: Boyfriend charged with murder, remanded; awaiting AG advice Advertisement Advertisement Unnamed male (UEW, Apr 16, 2025) Cause: Suicide by hanging in hall of residence Status: Investigation opened READ ALSO: UK announces full social media ban for children under 16 Horlali Wisdom (University of Ghana, Apr 2025)

Cause: Road accident (car crash)

Status: No public outcome Unnamed student (Sunyani Technical University, Mar 2025)

Cause: Reported suicide

Status: Limited details 2026 (3 deaths so far) Ransford Amankwah Asomani (KNUST, Feb 8, 2026)

Cause: Fell from 2nd floor of off-campus hostel Status: Autopsy ordered Kweku Mensah (UCC, Mar 5, 2026)

Cause: Motorcycle collided with bus

Status: Police investigation ongoing; post-mortem pending Innocentia Avinu (UCC, Jun 11–12, 2026)

Cause: Found dead near Hutchland Beach after leaving hostel

Status: 39-year-old suspect arrested; full investigation ongoing READ ALSO: 5 everyday experiences most Ghanaians go through after work JoyNews data on the cause of university's students death Advertisement Advertisement The JoyNews review shows: Road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death

Suicides are the second most reported category

A smaller number involve violent crime, drowning, and falls

Several cases remain unresolved or under active investigation Wider Concern on Campuses KNUST recorded the highest number of cases within the period, including multiple road deaths and the widely publicised killing of a final-year student in 2025. READ ALSO: Police arrest 39-year-old driver over alleged murder of UCC student Innocentia Avinu Across institutions, students and stakeholders are raising concerns about: Campus road safety Security around hostels

Mental health support services

Emergency response systems

Authorities have responded with investigations, counselling services, and safety reviews, but many cases remain open. Advertisement Advertisement JoyNews Research notes there is no official national database tracking university student deaths in Ghana, meaning the figure is based on publicly reported cases and may not represent the full total.

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