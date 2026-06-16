Full list of 13 University students who have died in Ghana since 2024
At least 13 students in Ghana’s public universities have died from non-natural causes since 2024, according to a JoyNews Research review of media reports.
The cases include road accidents, suicides, a suspected armed attack, drowning, and a fatal fall, with several still under investigation.
The deaths were recorded across major institutions including KNUST, University of Ghana (Legon), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Sunyani Technical University, and UENR.
Breakdown of the 13 Recorded Cases
2024 (6 deaths)
Priscilla (KNUST, Feb 2024)
Cause: Hit by speeding vehicle at Ayeduase (hit-and-run)
Status: Investigation reported, no public outcome
Unnamed student (UENR, Apr 2024)
Cause: Killed in suspected armed-robbery ambush after field trip
Status: One suspect arrested; investigation ongoing
READ ALSO: Mother of late Joana says she's stopped working after her daughter's murder on KNUST Campus
Adzo Ahadzie (KNUST, Jul 2024)
Cause: Knocked off bicycle by vehicle on campus road
Status: No public outcome
Afia Dedaa Osae-Atuah (KNUST, Dec 2024)
Cause: Struck by speeding trotro (captured on CCTV)
Status: No public outcome5–6.
Two unnamed students (2024, KNUST – national reports)
Cause: Reported as part of broader cluster of deaths
Status: Limited details available
2025 (4 deaths)
Joana Deladem Yabani (KNUST, Feb 27, 2025) Cause: Strangled; body found near campus building Status: Boyfriend charged with murder, remanded; awaiting AG advice
Unnamed male (UEW, Apr 16, 2025) Cause: Suicide by hanging in hall of residence Status: Investigation opened
Horlali Wisdom (University of Ghana, Apr 2025)
Cause: Road accident (car crash)
Status: No public outcome
Unnamed student (Sunyani Technical University, Mar 2025)
Cause: Reported suicide
Status: Limited details
2026 (3 deaths so far)
Ransford Amankwah Asomani (KNUST, Feb 8, 2026)
Cause: Fell from 2nd floor of off-campus hostel Status: Autopsy ordered
Kweku Mensah (UCC, Mar 5, 2026)
Cause: Motorcycle collided with bus
Status: Police investigation ongoing; post-mortem pending
Innocentia Avinu (UCC, Jun 11–12, 2026)
Cause: Found dead near Hutchland Beach after leaving hostel
Status: 39-year-old suspect arrested; full investigation ongoing
The JoyNews review shows:
Road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death
Suicides are the second most reported category
A smaller number involve violent crime, drowning, and falls
Several cases remain unresolved or under active investigation
Wider Concern on Campuses
KNUST recorded the highest number of cases within the period, including multiple road deaths and the widely publicised killing of a final-year student in 2025.
Across institutions, students and stakeholders are raising concerns about:
Campus road safety Security around hostels
Mental health support services
Emergency response systems
Authorities have responded with investigations, counselling services, and safety reviews, but many cases remain open.
JoyNews Research notes there is no official national database tracking university student deaths in Ghana, meaning the figure is based on publicly reported cases and may not represent the full total.
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