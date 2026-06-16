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Full list of 13 University students who have died in Ghana since 2024

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:17 - 16 June 2026
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13 University Student Deaths Recorded Since 2024/Image via myjoyonline.com
JoyNews Research reports at least 13 non-natural deaths of university students in Ghana since 2024, involving road accidents, suicides, and violent incidents across major campuses, with several cases still under investigation.
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At least 13 students in Ghana’s public universities have died from non-natural causes since 2024, according to a JoyNews Research review of media reports.

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The cases include road accidents, suicides, a suspected armed attack, drowning, and a fatal fall, with several still under investigation.

The deaths were recorded across major institutions including KNUST, University of Ghana (Legon), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Sunyani Technical University, and UENR.

READ ALSO: UCC student reported missing found dead at Cape Coast beach

Breakdown of the 13 Recorded Cases

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2024 (6 deaths)

  1. Priscilla (KNUST, Feb 2024)

    Cause: Hit by speeding vehicle at Ayeduase (hit-and-run)

    Status: Investigation reported, no public outcome

  1. Unnamed student (UENR, Apr 2024)
    Cause: Killed in suspected armed-robbery ambush after field trip
    Status: One suspect arrested; investigation ongoing

READ ALSO: Mother of late Joana says she's stopped working after her daughter's murder on KNUST Campus

  1. Adzo Ahadzie (KNUST, Jul 2024)
    Cause: Knocked off bicycle by vehicle on campus road
    Status: No public outcome

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  1. Afia Dedaa Osae-Atuah (KNUST, Dec 2024)
    Cause: Struck by speeding trotro (captured on CCTV)
    Status: No public outcome5–6.

  1. Two unnamed students (2024, KNUST – national reports)
    Cause: Reported as part of broader cluster of deaths
    Status: Limited details available 

Data from JoyNews Research desk

2025 (4 deaths)

  1. Joana Deladem Yabani (KNUST, Feb 27, 2025) Cause: Strangled; body found near campus building Status: Boyfriend charged with murder, remanded; awaiting AG advice

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  1. Unnamed male (UEW, Apr 16, 2025) Cause: Suicide by hanging in hall of residence Status: Investigation opened

READ ALSO: UK announces full social media ban for children under 16

  1. Horlali Wisdom (University of Ghana, Apr 2025)
    Cause: Road accident (car crash)
    Status: No public outcome

  1. Unnamed student (Sunyani Technical University, Mar 2025)
    Cause: Reported suicide
    Status: Limited details

2026 (3 deaths so far)

  1. Ransford Amankwah Asomani (KNUST, Feb 8, 2026)
    Cause: Fell from 2nd floor of off-campus hostel Status: Autopsy ordered

  1. Kweku Mensah (UCC, Mar 5, 2026)
    Cause: Motorcycle collided with bus
    Status: Police investigation ongoing; post-mortem pending

  1. Innocentia Avinu (UCC, Jun 11–12, 2026)
    Cause: Found dead near Hutchland Beach after leaving hostel
    Status: 39-year-old suspect arrested; full investigation ongoing

READ ALSO: 5 everyday experiences most Ghanaians go through after work

JoyNews data on the cause of university's students death
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The JoyNews review shows:

  • Road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death

  • Suicides are the second most reported category

  • A smaller number involve violent crime, drowning, and falls

  • Several cases remain unresolved or under active investigation

Wider Concern on Campuses

KNUST recorded the highest number of cases within the period, including multiple road deaths and the widely publicised killing of a final-year student in 2025.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 39-year-old driver over alleged murder of UCC student Innocentia Avinu

Across institutions, students and stakeholders are raising concerns about:

  • Campus road safety Security around hostels

  • Mental health support services

  • Emergency response systems


    Authorities have responded with investigations, counselling services, and safety reviews, but many cases remain open.

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JoyNews Research notes there is no official national database tracking university student deaths in Ghana, meaning the figure is based on publicly reported cases and may not represent the full total.

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Full list of 13 University students who have died in Ghana since 2024