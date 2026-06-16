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Police arrest 39-year-old driver over alleged murder of UCC student Innocentia Avinu

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 05:40 - 16 June 2026
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Police have arrested 39-year-old Michael Mensah in connection with the alleged murder of missing UCC student Innocentia Avinu
The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the death of University of Cape Coast (UCC) student Innocentia Atsufui Avinu, whose body was discovered on a beach in Cape Coast days after she was reported missing.
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  • Police have arrested 39-year-old Michael Mensah in connection with the alleged murder of missing UCC student Innocentia Avinu.

  • Investigators say the suspect picked up the student from Ayensu Plaza on the UCC campus and took her to Hutchland Beach, where she was last seen.

  • The arrest follows intelligence-led operations, with police indicating that investigations are ongoing.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday June 16, the Police said the suspect, identified as Michael Mensah, was arrested by the Inspector-General of Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team following what it described as sustained intelligence-led operations.

ALSO READ: UCC student reported missing found dead at Cape Coast beach

According to the statement, the suspect was apprehended on 15 June 2026 at about 7:15 p.m. at the Pedu Lorry Station in Cape Coast.

"The Ghana Police Service has arrested suspect Michael Mensah aged 39, for the murder of Innocentia Atsufui Avinu," the statement said.

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ALSO READ: 10 Best universities in Ghana according to the 2026 rankings: See full list

Police said the suspect, identified as Michael Mensah, was arrested by the Inspector-General of Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team
Police said the suspect, identified as Michael Mensah, was arrested by the Inspector-General of Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly picked up the deceased from the Ayensu Plaza area within the University of Cape Coast hostel enclave on 11 June 2026 at about 6:48 p.m.

Police said the suspect, who claims to be a teacher but also works as a driver, subsequently took Innocentia to Hutchland Beach, the location where she was last seen before her body was later recovered.

ALSO READ: 81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor bags MBA: 'I’m excited my son is graduating me'

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"Preliminary investigation has revealed that on 11th June 2026, at about 1848 hours, the suspect who claims to be a teacher by profession but also works as a driver, picked the deceased from Ayensu Plaza within the University of Cape Coast (UCC) hostel enclave and took her to Hutchland Beach, where she was last seen," the statement noted.

UCC student Innocentia Avinu
UCC student Innocentia Avinu

The arrest marks a major breakthrough in the case that has gripped the UCC community and sparked widespread concern across the country.

ALSO READ: GTEC orders UCC Vice-Chancellor to vacate post over retirement age

Innocentia, a Level 200 student, was reported missing after leaving campus to meet a friend. Her body was later discovered washed ashore near Hutchland Beach Resort in Cape Coast.

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Police say investigations are ongoing and have assured the public that additional information will be communicated as the case progresses.

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