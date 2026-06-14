UCC student reported missing found dead at Cape Coast beach
A 20-year-old student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), identified as Innocentia Avinu, has been found dead days after she was declared missing, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Innocentia, a Level 200 student, had reportedly informed friends that she was stepping out to meet someone off campus before she went missing.
She was last seen on June 11, 2026, at the Ayensu Plaza Hostel on the UCC campus. At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly dressed in a black dress.
After repeated attempts to reach her proved unsuccessful, relatives raised concerns and made public appeals for information to help locate her.
The search took a heartbreaking turn after a female body was discovered washed ashore near Hutchland Beach Resort in Cape Coast.
According to reports, the UCC District Police Command received information at about 3:15 a.m. on June 12 regarding the discovery of an unidentified body on the beach.
Officers who responded to the scene found the body lying face down, with blood seen coming from the nose. Police conducted an initial examination but found no visible signs of physical assault or external injuries on the body.
The deceased was photographed before being transported to the mortuary at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and further examination.
Investigators also contacted chief fishermen and residents in nearby coastal communities to assist with efforts to identify the victim.
Arelative visited the police station on June 13 and identified photographs of the deceased as Innocentia Avinu.
The Dean of Students at UCC later joined police officials and family members at the mortuary, where the identity of the deceased was officially confirmed.
Authorities say a further inspection carried out in the presence of family members did not reveal any visible injuries or indications of violence.
Meanwhile, the Central Regional Crime Scene Management Team has examined the beach area where the body was recovered as part of ongoing investigations.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.The incident has left the University of Cape Coast community in mourning, with many students expressing grief and sharing tributes to Innocentia on social media.
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