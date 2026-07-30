Morocco edge Algeria to seal second straight WAFCON 2026 win and go top of Group A | Photo via CAF

Morocco edge Algeria to seal second straight WAFCON 2026 win and go top of Group A | Photo via CAF

Morocco edge Algeria to seal second straight WAFCON 2026 win and go top of Group A

Sanaa Mssoudy's late winner gave Morocco a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Algeria, sending the hosts to the top of Group A and closer to the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals.

Hosts Morocco moved a step closer to the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-finals after edging Algeria 1-0 in a fiercely contested Group A clash on Thursday evening.

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A late strike from Sanaa Mssoudy in the 84th minute proved decisive as the Atlas Lionesses secured their second consecutive victory to remain top of Group A with a perfect six points from two matches.

The much-anticipated Maghreb derby lived up to expectations, with both sides entering the encounter on the back of impressive opening victories. Morocco had thrashed Kenya 4-0, while Algeria defeated Senegal 2-0, making Thursday's showdown a crucial fixture in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Tight first half in tactical derby

The opening half was an intense tactical battle, with both teams adopting disciplined approaches in a contest where every opportunity carried significant weight.

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Roared on by their home supporters, Morocco attempted to dominate possession and dictate the tempo through midfield, but Algeria's organised defensive structure frustrated the hosts and limited clear-cut scoring opportunities.

The physical nature of the encounter resulted in several cautions, with Ikram Adjabi and Ines Belloumou booked for Algeria, while Hanane Ait El Haj received Morocco's first yellow card.

Despite Morocco enjoying more possession, neither side managed to break the deadlock before halftime.

Morocco finds a breakthrough after sustained pressure

The Atlas Lionesses returned from the break with greater attacking intent as head coach Jorge Vilda urged his side to increase the tempo.

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Morocco continued to probe for an opening, while Algeria remained compact and disciplined, making it difficult for the hosts to penetrate central areas.

Seeking fresh inspiration, Vilda introduced experienced captain Ghizlane Chebbak in the 70th minute after Ibtissam Jraidi had earlier joined the action, adding creativity and attacking quality to Morocco's frontline.

Algeria also refreshed their squad, introducing Boutaleb, Khiril, Bekhaled and Alaouache in a bid to maintain their defensive resilience and threaten on the counterattack.

Mssoudy seals crucial victory

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Morocco finally found the breakthrough six minutes from time.

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Sanaa Mssoudy capitalised on sustained pressure to score the decisive goal in the 84th minute, sparking jubilant celebrations among the home supporters.

The late strike rewarded Morocco's persistence after spending much of the match trying to unlock Algeria's well-drilled defence.

Morocco expertly managed the closing stages to preserve their slender advantage, while Algeria's late push for an equaliser failed to produce a breakthrough.

Morocco close in on quarter-finals

The victory keeps Morocco firmly in control of Group A with six points from two matches, placing the hosts in a commanding position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Despite suffering their first defeat of the tournament, Algeria remain in contention for a knockout-stage place and will look to bounce back in their final group fixture.