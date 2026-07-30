Ngah Manga scores twice as Cameroon edge Mali in WAFCON 2026

Ngah Manga scored twice as Cameroon defeated Mali 2-1 in their WAFCON 2026 Group D opener, setting up a mouth-watering clash with Ghana's Black Queens.

Ngah Manga produced a match-winning performance with a brilliant brace as Cameroon secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mali in their opening Group D match at the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Casablanca on Thursday.

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The victory extends the Indomitable Lionesses' impressive record against Mali to four wins and one draw in their last five meetings, while giving Cameroon a valuable three points ahead of a crucial second group match against Ghana.

The familiar rivals, meeting for the sixth time in WAFCON history, served up another fiercely contested encounter packed with intensity, quality and end-to-end action.

Cameroon made the brighter start and broke the deadlock in the 14th minute through Galatasaray forward Ngah Manga. The striker displayed excellent technique to control a lofted pass on her chest before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper at the near post to hand her side an early lead.

Mali responded positively and found a deserved equaliser in the 30th minute after goalkeeper Michaely Bihina brought down Aïssata Traoré inside the penalty area while attempting to collect a through ball. Traoré stepped up and confidently converted the resulting spot-kick to level the score before halftime.

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Both sides continued to create chances in an evenly balanced first half, but disciplined defending ensured the teams went into the break level at 1-1.

The second half resumed at a high tempo, with both teams searching for the decisive breakthrough.

Cameroon reclaimed the lead in the 72nd minute after a VAR review awarded another penalty. Manga once again kept her composure from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to complete her brace and restore the Indomitable Lionesses' advantage.

Mali pushed forward in search of a late equaliser, but Cameroon remained organised at the back to protect their lead. Substitute Fatoumata Diarra came closest in the closing moments, but her effort lacked the power to beat Bihina, who comfortably gathered the ball to secure all three points.

The victory adds another positive chapter to Cameroon's dominant record against Mali and marks a successful return to the continental tournament. The Indomitable Lionesses are making their 13th WAFCON appearance, having featured in every edition since 1998, except the previous tournament.

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