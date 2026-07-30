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Black Satellites held by Burkina Faso as Ghana earn first point at WAFU B U-20

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:32 - 30 July 2026
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Black Satellites held by Burkina Faso as Ghana earn first point at WAFU B U-20
The Black Satellites earned a crucial 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso at the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship. Here's how the result affects Ghana's hopes ahead of the final group match.
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The Black Satellites of Ghana fought back to secure a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso in their second Group B match at the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, on Thursday.

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After falling behind, Ghana responded with resilience and determination, with Joseph Badu finding the equaliser to rescue a valuable point for the Black Satellites at the Lycée Scientifique Stadium.

The result leaves Ghana third in Group B with one point from two matches, keeping their hopes alive ahead of the final group-stage encounter.

The Black Satellites will now turn their attention to a decisive clash against Togo, where a victory will be vital as they aim to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Although the WAFU B U-20 Championship serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana has already secured automatic qualification for the continental showpiece as hosts.

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Despite their guaranteed place, the tournament remains an important opportunity for the head coach and his technical team to assess the squad, build chemistry among the players and gain valuable competitive experience ahead of welcoming Africa's top young football talents to Ghana in 2027.

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