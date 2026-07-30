Black Satellites held by Burkina Faso as Ghana earn first point at WAFU B U-20

Black Satellites held by Burkina Faso as Ghana earn first point at WAFU B U-20

Black Satellites held by Burkina Faso as Ghana earn first point at WAFU B U-20

The Black Satellites earned a crucial 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso at the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship. Here's how the result affects Ghana's hopes ahead of the final group match.

The Black Satellites of Ghana fought back to secure a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso in their second Group B match at the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, on Thursday.

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After falling behind, Ghana responded with resilience and determination, with Joseph Badu finding the equaliser to rescue a valuable point for the Black Satellites at the Lycée Scientifique Stadium.

The result leaves Ghana third in Group B with one point from two matches, keeping their hopes alive ahead of the final group-stage encounter.

The Black Satellites will now turn their attention to a decisive clash against Togo, where a victory will be vital as they aim to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Although the WAFU B U-20 Championship serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana has already secured automatic qualification for the continental showpiece as hosts.

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