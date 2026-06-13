2 nurses arrested as police investigate disappearance of newborn baby at Salaga Hospital

Two nurses have been arrested in the Savannah Region after a day-old baby mysteriously disappeared from Salaga Government Hospital. Police and Ghana Health Service have launched investigations into the case.

Police in the Savannah Region have arrested two nurses over the disappearance of a day-old baby at East Gonja District Hospital.

The newborn reportedly went missing shortly after delivery, prompting family members to raise alarm and report the case to police.

The Ghana Health Service and Ghana Police Service have launched investigations as efforts continue to locate the missing baby.

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Police in the Savannah Region have arrested two nurses, a male and a female as investigations intensify into the disappearance of a day-old baby at the Salaga Government Hospital.

The shocking incident reportedly occurred shortly after the baby was delivered.

According to relatives, the baby’s mother, identified as Priscilla, had successfully delivered and was said to be in stable condition together with the newborn.

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However, suspicion arose when family members noticed that the mother had been moved to another ward without the baby.

A relative, Balik Majik Ebenezer, said the family became alarmed and immediately questioned hospital staff about the child’s whereabouts.

According to him, one of the nurses told them she believed the mother had taken the baby out for breastfeeding and therefore did not realize the child was missing.

The family subsequently reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of two nurses as authorities begin a full investigation into the disappearance.

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The incident has triggered renewed questions about security at maternity and neonatal wards in public health facilities.

Earlier, the Ghana Health Service, through the Savannah Regional Health Directorate, confirmed the missing baby case in an official statement dated June 11, saying it had launched internal investigations and was working closely with the Ghana Police Service.

The Directorate assured the family of its full support as investigations continue.

It added that an immediate search conducted within the hospital yielded no results, forcing management to escalate the case to the police.

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