Fake pastor arrested over alleged romance scam and blackmail

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspected romance scammer accused of posing as a pastor on Instagram to defraud women through fake marriage promises, blackmail them with intimate images, and collect thousands of dollars through a bogus tyre business.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, who allegedly posed as a pastor on Instagram to lure women with fake marriage promises before defrauding and blackmailing them.

Police say the suspect obtained intimate images from some victims and allegedly used them for blackmail, while also collecting thousands of dollars through a fake car tyre import business.

The suspect has been remanded into police custody until August 6, while his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, was granted bail, as investigations continue into complaints dating back to 2021.

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man accused of posing as a pastor on social media to allegedly deceive women into fake romantic relationships, defraud them of thousands of cash and blackmail some of them using their intimate images.

The suspect, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, was arrested following investigations into a romance scam that allegedly targeted women over several years.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Police said preliminary investigations showed that Kwarteng conducted online church services on Instagram and used the platform to identify and manipulate his victims.

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"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect posed as a pastor conducting online church services on Instagram, where he targeted women and claimed that God had revealed they were his future wives", police said.

According to the Police, the suspect allegedly gained the trust of multiple women by meeting their families and presenting them with promise rings, making them believe his intention to marry them.

Investigators further allege that he persuaded some victims to send him intimate images, which he later used to demand money.

Police said the suspect also convinced others to invest in what he claimed was a car tyre import business, collecting thousands of dollars from them under the pretext of shipping and clearing containers of tyres before allegedly cutting off communication.

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The Police further alleged that the suspect shared some of the victims' intimate images with his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, who is also accused of threatening the victims.

Investigations further revealed that the suspect shared the intimate images of some victims with his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, who is also accused of threatening the victims.

7 victims have so far reported the matter to the Police, with investigators saying the alleged offences date back to 2021. Authorities added that they continue to receive complaints from other possible victims.

The 2 suspects were arraigned before Accra Circuit Court 1 where they face charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely defrauding by false pretences, defrauding by false pretences, and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The court remanded Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng into police custody until 6 August 2026, while his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah was granted bail.

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