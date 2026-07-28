Advertisement

Fake pastor arrested over alleged romance scam and blackmail

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 17:49 - 28 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The suspect, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng
The suspect, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng.
The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspected romance scammer accused of posing as a pastor on Instagram to defraud women through fake marriage promises, blackmail them with intimate images, and collect thousands of dollars through a bogus tyre business.
Advertisement

  • The Ghana Police Service has arrested Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, who allegedly posed as a pastor on Instagram to lure women with fake marriage promises before defrauding and blackmailing them.

  • Police say the suspect obtained intimate images from some victims and allegedly used them for blackmail, while also collecting thousands of dollars through a fake car tyre import business.

  • The suspect has been remanded into police custody until August 6, while his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, was granted bail, as investigations continue into complaints dating back to 2021.

Advertisement

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man accused of posing as a pastor on social media to allegedly deceive women into fake romantic relationships, defraud them of thousands of cash and blackmail some of them using their intimate images.

The suspect, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, was arrested following investigations into a romance scam that allegedly targeted women over several years.

READ ALSO: Wontumi apologises to Mahama and First Lady, appeals for presidential pardon

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Police said preliminary investigations showed that Kwarteng conducted online church services on Instagram and used the platform to identify and manipulate his victims.

Advertisement

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect posed as a pastor conducting online church services on Instagram, where he targeted women and claimed that God had revealed they were his future wives", police said.

According to the Police, the suspect allegedly gained the trust of multiple women by meeting their families and presenting them with promise rings, making them believe his intention to marry them.

Investigators further allege that he persuaded some victims to send him intimate images, which he later used to demand money.

Police said the suspect also convinced others to invest in what he claimed was a car tyre import business, collecting thousands of dollars from them under the pretext of shipping and clearing containers of tyres before allegedly cutting off communication.

READ ALSO: Ghana threatens reciprocal action if South Africa ends visa-free travel agreement, insists current deal remains valid

Advertisement

The Police further alleged that the suspect shared some of the victims' intimate images with his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, who is also accused of threatening the victims.

Investigations further revealed that the suspect shared the intimate images of some victims with his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, who is also accused of threatening the victims.

7 victims have so far reported the matter to the Police, with investigators saying the alleged offences date back to 2021. Authorities added that they continue to receive complaints from other possible victims. 

The 2 suspects were arraigned before Accra Circuit Court 1 where they face charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely defrauding by false pretences, defrauding by false pretences, and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The court remanded Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng into police custody until 6 August 2026, while his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah was granted bail.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Fraud reports in Ghana jump 48%: Top 5 scams costing people the most money, and how to report them

The Ghana Police Service has appealed to anyone who believes they may have been targeted by the suspect or had similar experiences to come forward. They say investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
The suspect, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng
News
28.07.2026
Fake pastor arrested over alleged romance scam and blackmail
Ghanaian youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has completed a permanent transfer to Barça Atlètic
Sports
28.07.2026
Ghana's Abdul Aziz Issah signs permanent deal with Barcelona until 2028: Contract details and everything you need to know
Choirmaster breaks down in tears at airport ahead of Beverly Afaglo’s funeral
Entertainment
28.07.2026
Choirmaster breaks down in tears at airport ahead of Beverly Afaglo’s funeral
Fraud reports in Ghana jump 48%: Top 5 scams costing people the most money, and how to report them
News
28.07.2026
Fraud reports in Ghana jump 48%: Top 5 scams costing people the most money, and how to report them
2026 BECE school selection and placement: How students and parents can avoid fraud
Lifestyle
28.07.2026
2026 BECE school selection and placement: How students and parents can avoid fraud
Executive Director of the Institute of Community Sustainability (ICS), Eric Jerry Aidoo (left), an image of a dog and cat (middle) and an image of the supreme court (right)
News
28.07.2026
Ghana’s cat-and-dog meat dispute reaches the Supreme Court: What the case is asking judges to decide