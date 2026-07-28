2026 BECE school selection and placement: How students and parents can avoid fraud

GES has warned BECE candidates and parents about fake school selection notices. Learn how to avoid placement scams, protect personal information and verify official updates for the 2026 CSSPS process.

As the 2026 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) process approaches, parents and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates have been cautioned to be extra careful of fake announcements, unofficial contacts and individuals who may attempt to exploit them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The warning comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) dismissed a widely circulated notice claiming that the 2026 school selection exercise had started on June 15, 2026.

GES explained that it had not announced the commencement of the selection process and urged the public to rely only on official communication channels for accurate updates.

The fake notice reportedly directed candidates to select five preferred schools and submit their choices, while also providing an unofficial WhatsApp contact for assistance. Authorities warned that such messages could be attempts to collect personal information or defraud unsuspecting families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Common scams parents and candidates should watch out for

During school selection and placement periods, fraudsters often use different tactics to deceive families. Some common approaches include:

1. Fake school selection announcements

Scammers may create messages that appear to come from education authorities, announcing new deadlines, changes to the selection process or special opportunities.

These messages are often shared through WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages and other social media platforms to make them appear legitimate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parents should always confirm such information before taking any action.

2. Promises of guaranteed school placement

Some individuals may claim they have connections within the education system and can secure admission into preferred schools in exchange for money.

GES has repeatedly advised parents to be cautious of people who demand payment in exchange for placement assistance, as such claims may be fraudulent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Requests for personal information

Fraudsters may ask candidates or parents to provide sensitive details, including:

BECE index numbers

Ghana Caerd details

Phone numbers

Passwords or verification codes

Mobile money details

Examination results

Such information should not be shared with unknown individuals or unofficial platforms.

Where should parents get official information?

Parents and candidates should depend only on recognised communication channels from the Ghana Education Service and other authorised education sector bodies.

Before acting on any information about school selection or placement, stakeholders should:

Confirm whether the announcement has been released through official GES platforms.

Check for updates from recognised government education channels.

Avoid relying solely on messages forwarded through WhatsApp or social media.

How to verify a placement message

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before accepting any message about BECE placement, parents should ask:

Did the information come from an official education authority?

Is the announcement available on recognised government platforms?

Does it request payment, personal details or communication through an unofficial contact?

Does the message contain unusual instructions, spelling errors or urgent demands?

Any message asking candidates to act quickly, send money or provide confidential details should be treated with caution.

What information should candidates never share?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Candidates and parents should avoid sharing:

Login details for any placement-related platforms

Mobile money PINs

Bank details

One-time passwords (OTPs)

Copies of identification documents with unknown persons

Education authorities will not require individuals to reveal sensitive financial information through unofficial channels.

How to report suspected fraud

Anyone who encounters a suspicious school placement message, fake website or person claiming to offer unofficial placement assistance should report it to the appropriate authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parents can also contact recognised education offices for clarification instead of engaging with unknown individuals online.

GES has assured the public that future updates regarding the 2026 BECE school selection exercise will be communicated through official channels.