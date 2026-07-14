Gender Minister celebrates Kasoa pupils who broke Guinness World Records

Three pupils from Pentecost Preparatory School in Kasoa who achieved Guinness World Records in the Under-16 category

Three pupils from Pentecost Preparatory School in Kasoa who achieved Guinness World Records in the Under-16 category

Three pupils from Pentecost Preparatory School in Kasoa who broke Guinness World Records have been honoured by Gender Minister Agnes Naa Momo Lartey for their outstanding achievements.

Three young pupils from Pentecost Preparatory School in Kasoa who achieved remarkable feats in the Guinness World Records have received recognition from the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

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The pupils, who made Ghana proud after setting world records in May, were commended by the Minister for their determination, discipline and commitment to excellence during a courtesy visit led by the Executive Director of the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation (SBRIF), Ms Sophia Boadi.

Hon. Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey described their achievement as a source of national pride and an inspiration to children across Ghana, noting that their success demonstrates the potential of Ghanaian children when provided with the right guidance, mentorship and opportunities.

Kasoa pupils who earned Guinness World Records recognition

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The young achievers from Pentecost Preparatory School made history in the Under-16 category after successfully completing different record-breaking challenges.

Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah secured a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to pack a school bag after completing the challenge in 11.77 seconds.

Isaac K. Boadi Atuah and George K. Kwarteng Boadi also earned global recognition after recording the fastest time to sort two bags of recyclable materials. The duo completed the task in 28 seconds, demonstrating speed, teamwork and precision.

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Isaac Boadi Atuah achieved another milestone by setting a separate record for the most seeds planted in one minute by an Under-16 participant.

He successfully planted 14 seeds during the challenge, highlighting the importance of agriculture and environmental awareness.

Foundation behind the young Ghanaian record holders

The achievements were made possible through the support and training provided by the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation (SBRIF), an organisation focused on literacy development, talent discovery and youth empowerment.

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Ms Sophia Boadi explained that the foundation identified and nurtured the pupils through programmes designed to develop their skills in education, environmental sustainability, agriculture, cognitive ability and effective time management.

She noted that the pupils underwent extensive preparation before attempting the records, adding that their accomplishments have placed Ghanaian children on the global Guinness World Records platform.

The Gender Minister congratulated the pupils and their mentor for projecting Ghana positively on the international stage.

She encouraged the young record holders to remain focused, humble and committed to excellence, stressing that their achievements should motivate other children to pursue their dreams with determination.

Hon. Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey also praised the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation for investing in children's development and complementing efforts to promote education and child empowerment.

As part of the recognition, the Minister presented a cash token to the four young pupils as a gesture of encouragement and appreciation.

The story of the Kasoa pupils serves as a reminder that with proper support, young Ghanaian talents can compete and succeed on the global stage.

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