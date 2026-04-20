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Young GWR holder Ace-Liam presents citation to John Dramani Mahama

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:39 - 20 April 2026
Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah presents his Guinness World Records citation to John Dramani Mahama during a visit to the Jubilee House.
Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has visited John Dramani Mahama to present his Guinness World Records citation after becoming the world’s youngest male artist.
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  • Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah visited John Dramani Mahama to present his Guinness World Records citation after becoming the world’s youngest male artist at 1 year, 152 days.

  • His artistic journey began at six months old when he accidentally created his first painting, The Crawl, using his mother’s paints.

  • He secured the record after successfully exhibiting and selling his artworks, gaining both national and international recognition.

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Young Ghanaian prodigy Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has paid a courtesy call on John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House, where he presented his Guinness World Records citation following his historic achievement.

At just one year and 152 days old, Ace-Liam made global headlines after being recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest male artist, a feat that has drawn admiration both locally and internationally.

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His journey into art began unexpectedly, according to his mother, Chantelle Kukua Eghan, who is also a practising artist and founder of Arts and Cocktails Studio in Accra. She explained that her son’s creative path started when he was only six months old after he came into contact with her painting materials.

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She recounted;

I laid a canvas on the floor and added some paint. While crawling, he began spreading the colours across it

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Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah presents his Guinness World Records citation to John Dramani Mahama during a visit to the Jubilee House.

That spontaneous moment led to the creation of his first artwork, 'The Crawl', marking the beginning of what would soon become a remarkable artistic journey. With encouragement from his mother, Ace-Liam continued to explore painting, gradually developing his own style.

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Determined to nurture his talent, Eghan applied for a Guinness World Record on his behalf. In response, the organisation required that the young artist publicly exhibit and sell his works to qualify for the title.

To meet this criterion, she organised his debut exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology in January, where 10 of his paintings were displayed,nine of which were sold.

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Following this, Guinness World Records officially confirmed his achievement, stating:

At the age of one year and 152 days, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah from Ghana is the world’s youngest male artist
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While Ace-Liam holds the male category record, the overall title for the world’s youngest artist is held by Arushi Bhatnagar, who exhibited her work at just 11 months old.

Ace-Liam’s visit to the Jubilee House highlights the national recognition of his achievement, as he continues to inspire many with his extraordinary talent at such a young age.

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