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Nana Agradaa calls on team legal wives and team Odo Broni to hire her for their fight

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:02 - 17 April 2026
Nana Agradaa reacts to the Team Legal Wives and Team Odo Broni feud, offering to intervene spiritually for a fee.
Nana Agradaa has stirred reactions after offering to help either Team Legal Wives or Team Odo Broni win their feud, claiming the battle can only be won spiritually.
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  • Nana Agradaa has reacted to the “Team Legal Wives” vs “Team Odo Broni” feud, jokingly offering to be hired to help either side win.

  • She claimed the dispute is “spiritual” and cannot be resolved physically, insisting only she can determine the winner.

  • Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some urging her to stay out while others found her remarks humorous.

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Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, has stirred reactions online after weighing in on the ongoing social media banter between “Team Legal Wives” and “Team Odo Broni”.

In a video that has since gained traction across social platforms, Agradaa, popularly known as Mama Pat, humorously suggested that either side enlist her services to “win” the feud.

She said;

Nana Agradaa reacts to the Team Legal Wives and Team Odo Broni feud, offering to intervene spiritually for a fee.
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Team Legal Wives and Team Odo Broni, one of you should come and employ me for your fight. I’m waiting for whichever team reaches out first

Her remarks have surprised many, particularly those who expected a more reserved approach following her recent release from prison. However, the outspoken figure maintained that she had deliberately delayed commenting because she considered the dispute a complex one.

She added;

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The fight you’re seeing is not an easy one. It cannot be won physically, it has to be fought spiritually
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Agradaa went further to claim that she alone possessed the ability to determine the outcome of the feud, outlining what she described as her “requirements” before getting involved.

READ MORE: Ex-footballer Prince Tagoe recounts how Shatta Wale convinced him to invest resources in Stonebwoy’s career

She said, laughing,

I want a G-Wagon, a Jaguar, and a substantial amount of money. Put the money in a bag and bring it to me. I will enter the spiritual realm to decide which side to support, and whichever team I choose will definitely win

Her comments have since triggered mixed reactions online, with some users urging her to stay out of the matter, while others found humour in her intervention.

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One user, Abronoma Nyarko, wrote: “Team Legal doesn’t pay, we stand for true love and justice.”

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Another, Callmesadia, cautioned: “Mama, please don’t involve yourself, we love you.”

A user identified as Nana added: “Please don’t disappoint us. Stay calm.”

Meanwhile, Dufie commented: “Mama Pat will always be Mama Pat, still powerful.”

Maame also reacted, writing: “Mama has started again!”

@akoto_trends #AKOTO_TRENDS ♬ original sound - AKOTO_TRENDS
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