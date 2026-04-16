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Ex-footballer Prince Tagoe recounts how Shatta Wale convinced him to invest resources in Stonebwoy’s career

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:02 - 16 April 2026
Prince Tagoe explains how advice from Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah shaped his decision to support Stonebwoy financially.
Prince Tagoe has disclosed that advice from Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah influenced his decision to financially support Stonebwoy amid industry tensions.
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  • Prince Tagoe says his financial support for Stonebwoy was influenced by advice from DJ Mensah and Shatta Wale.

  • He claims both figures encouraged him to invest in Stonebwoy despite existing tensions within the Ghana music industry.

  • Tagoe says the advice came during a period of rivalry between artistes and insists his decision was shaped by trusted industry voices.

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Former Black Stars midfielder Prince Tagoe has opened up about what influenced his decision to financially support dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, revealing that his move was shaped by advice from industry figures.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session monitored on 15 April 2026, Tagoe explained that both DJ Mensah and Shatta Wale played a key role in encouraging him to invest in Stonebwoy despite tensions within the music scene at the time.

According to him, the conversation took place after a meeting with Tinny at Labone, where he shared his intentions and received unexpected encouragement.

READ MORE: Prince Tagoe wades into Shatta Wale–Stonebwoy beef, makes shocking claims about Bhim Nation boss: 'It’s been pure hatred'

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He said;

I met Tinny at Labone with Wale, and I told them what I wanted to do. That was when Shatta Wale told me that if I truly wanted to invest, I should go ahead and support Stonebwoy. I can confirm that it was Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah who made me open my heart and put my resources into Stone

He further insisted that his claim could be verified, stressing that DJ Mensah is based in Ghana and available for confirmation.

READ MORE: I’m one of Ghana’s best performers - Epixode

Prince Tagoe explains how advice from Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah shaped his decision to support Stonebwoy financially.
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He added;

DJ Mensah is in Ghana, and anyone who thinks I’m lying can check with him. These two people influenced my decision

Tagoe noted that the advice came during a period of heightened tension between Shatta Wale and Samini, describing the atmosphere in the industry as highly competitive at the time.

READ MORE: Ibrahim Mahama fully covers $40,000 kidney transplant for 13-year-old boy in India

“At that time, there was serious tension between Shatta Wale and Samini. Shatta was already established, and whatever he needed was between him and me. But he also wanted what I was doing to succeed,” he explained.

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16.04.2026
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