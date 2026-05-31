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Ibrahim Mahama's $250 Million mining equipment for Damang mine arrives in Ghana (video)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:50 - 31 May 2026
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Damang Gold Mine invests $250M in mining equipment to boost production in Ghana
Damang Gold Mine Limited has invested $250 million in mining equipment, including excavators and dump trucks, to boost production, efficiency, and job creation in Ghana’s mining sector.
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  • Ibrahim Mahama’s Damang Gold Mine Limited has received a $250 million fleet of mining equipment to boost operations in Ghana.

  • The equipment includes excavators and dump trucks and is expected to improve production capacity and efficiency at the Damang site.

  • The investment marks one of the largest recent acquisitions by a fully Ghanaian-owned mining company and supports job creation and local industry growth.

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Indigenous mining company Damang Gold Mine Limited has invested $250 million in a major fleet of mining equipment to expand and improve its operations in Ghana.

The company, owned by business mogul and mining entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama, describes the investment as one of the most significant capital injections by a wholly Ghanaian-owned operator in the country’s large-scale mining sector in recent years.

The new equipment is currently being transported from Accra to the Damang mining site. The fleet includes heavy-duty machinery such as Liebherr excavators, 30 triple 777 dump trucks, and 15 Caterpillar 395 excavators, with additional machines expected to arrive in the coming months.

According to the company, the investment is expected to significantly improve production capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen Ghanaian participation in large-scale mining.

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READ ALSO: Ghana to deploy 400 nurses to Jamaica under new agreement to boost health delivery

It is also expected to create more job opportunities and support the long-term growth of local mining operations.

The investment marks one of the largest recent equipment acquisitions by a fully Ghanaian-owned mining company. The development is expected to strengthen production output at the Damang mining site while reinforcing confidence in indigenous investment within Ghana’s mining industry.

The Damang Mine is one of the largest gold mines in Ghana, located near Tarkwa in the mineral-rich Western Region.

Operated for years by Gold Fields, the mine has produced millions of ounces of gold over its lifetime and remains a critical contributor to Ghana’s position as Africa’s top gold producer.

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READ ALSO: ECG announces power cuts in parts of Accra and Ashanti Region from June 1: See 7 day schedule

Mining at Damang dates back to the late 1990s, with operations beginning in 1997 following earlier exploration in the area.

Over the years, the site has evolved into a large-scale open-pit operation, with multiple pits and expansion projects aimed at extending its lifespan and extracting additional reserves.

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